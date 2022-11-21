5 best quest mods for Minecraft

Minecraft is a game with nearly limitless possibilities. One of the best things about it is that there are so many different ways to play. From designing your own world, to defeating the mighty Ender Dragon, and even embarking on treasure hunts, the sky is truly the limit. Sometimes, though, players want to switch things up from the classic vanilla gameplay, and this is where mods come in.

In Minecraft, mods allow players to modify their game so that they can add exciting new features, such as textures, mobs, quests, or even new dimensions.

Quests add a level of depth and purpose to the world and can be great for changing things up. But which quest mods are the best ones to play? Read on to find out.

How to install mods in Minecraft

Mods are really an amazing way to keep things feeling fresh. But when searching the internet for mods, it can sometimes be a dangerous place. Downloading mods from a non-reputable site can cause a computer to become infected with viruses.

For this reason, its always recommended to use a reputable and reliable site such as Curseforge. Once you have selected the mods you want to use, installing them is easy and can be done quickly by following the steps below:

First, ensure that both the Minecraft game and client are closed.

Open the Start menu by using the Windows key or by clicking on the Start button.

Search in the start menu for %appdata% and choose the Minecraft folder.

Inside the Minecraft folder, locate the folder called Mods.

Open up the mods folder and paste the newly downloaded mods into it.

Launch the game. If done correctly, the mods will now be functional.

Now that you know how to download mods, here are the top 5 mods for questing in Minecraft, so you can get out there and get your quest on.

1) The Lost Cities

The Lost Cities is a mod for Minecraft that adds a whole new dimension to the game. This dimension is filled with lost cities, which are filled with treasures and mysteries to be explored. This mod changes Minecraft in a number of ways, including adding new blocks, items, and mobs.

This mod also changes the way the game is played, by adding new challenges and goals to be achieved. Overall, The Lost Cities is a great mod that adds a lot of new content to Minecraft and changes the game in a number of exciting ways.

2) The Guild

The Guild is a Minecraft mod that makes changes to the game to make it more challenging and exciting. The mod adds new mobs, items, and blocks to the game, as well as new mechanics and gameplay features.

Perhaps the most exciting feature of this mod is the ability to join The Guild. By finding a Guild building in a plains biome, players will be able to choose from one of 15 different professions as they embark on a magical journey through questing.

3) Pixelmon

The Pixelmon mod is one of the most popular mods available. It adds a huge amount of content to the game, including all of the original Pokemon, as well as many new ones. The mod also includes a variety of new features, such as the ability to catch and train your own Pokemon.

Not only is there the ability to capture and train Pokemon, but players can progress through gyms and fun battles where they can really feel the two game worlds collide. The Pixelmon mod is an essential mod for any Pokemon fan looking to get the most out of their experience

4) Dungeons, Dragons, and Space Shuttles

There are many reasons why Dungeons, Dragons, and Space Shuttles are some of the best quest mods. For one, it adds a ton of new content to the game, including new mobs, items, and blocks.

Additionally, it makes the game more challenging and exciting, as players must now contend with powerful dragons and other dangerous creatures.

Finally, the mod is simply beautiful, with stunning new visuals that make the game look more like a fantasy world than ever before. If you're looking for a mod that will completely change your experience, then look no further than Dungeons, Dragons, and Space Shuttles.

5) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons

Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons is a must-have mod for all players. It combines the best of roguelikes and Minecraft. The mod adds multiple new dimensions to the game, making it more challenging and exciting.

Following rogue-like tradition, players will no longer have to build, they only need to crawl through dungeons to slay enemies that will grow stronger over time.

The best part about this mod is that it is always expanding, and dungeons are always changing, so you will never get bored of it. If you are looking for a mod that will keep you coming back for more, then Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons is the perfect mod for you.

