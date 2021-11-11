5 best Minecraft mods to enhance visuals (2021)

Mods alter and introduce a lot of features in Minecraft. From adding new animals and hostile mobs to enhancing the visuals of the game, mods improve the game and add content to it, thereby increasing the game's replayability.

Some of the most popular types of mods for Minecraft are those that enhance or improve its visuals. While Minecraft is known for its infinitely generated open worlds, graphical quality is where it lacks (by choice).

Listed below are some mods which enhance Minecraft’s graphics.

Best mods to enhance Minecraft’s visuals in 2021

5) Optifine

Optifine is a popular mod (Image via Minecraft)

The elephant in the room, Optifine, is one of the most popular and effective mods ever created for Minecraft. It serves as the parent mod for many other shaders, resource packs and modpacks. Additionally, it adds a number of cool features to the game, like the ability to zoom in.

4) Enhanced Visuals

The Enhanced Visuals mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod completely revamps the game’s HUD. Some new and improved effects are also added to the game. For example, when the player takes damage, drops of blood start to appear on the screen. The death screen has also changed. When a player dies, the screen goes black. This mod increases immersion and upgrades many aspects of the HUD.

3) Better Animal Models

The Better Animals mod (Image via Minecraft)

This mod does exactly what its name says. It brings with it updated and realistic-looking models of animals in Minecraft. Cows, Pigs, Chickens, and even Wolves have totally remastered models. Animals look much less blocky after this mod is applied.

2) Serene Seasons

The Serene Seasons mod (Image via IterationFunk on YouTube)

A mod similar to the popular Biomes O’ Plenty, this mod introduces seasons in Minecraft. Over the course of time when using this mod, the world of Minecraft goes through a variety of seasons.

These changes can be noticed as the transition from one season to another takes place. For example, as winter starts to approach, small patches of snow can be seen around the player.

1) Dynamic Surroundings

This mod brings some atmospheric changes to the game. Fog now appears when the weather is stormy. Also, fog density can be customized through game settings, among other settings like particle effects and the value for how dark nights are. Among other things, it also adds lights similar to the northern lights in the polar biomes.

Visual enhancements are needed for Minecraft to improve its graphics. The aforementioned mods are some of the best choices to make Minecraft look better, and increase the realistic aspect of the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

