7 best Minecraft technology mods in 2022

Minecraft utilizes technology to a significant extent, but players can go even further through the use of mods. Many of these modifications add even more automation and provide several tools to improve a player's quality of life.

After the release of Minecraft's 1.19 update, many of the community's most well-respected tech mods have been updated as well. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of mods that also suit players who may prefer previous versions of the game. At any rate, the massive number of tech mods available ensures that there's feasibly a tech mod to suit almost any player's taste.

Fantastic tech mods that players should try out in Minecraft 1.19

7) Create

Create's official logo for Minecraft (Image via simibubi/CurseForge)

This is a great mod for players who want to start experiencing the joy of technological advancement. This mod adds plenty of machines and tools for building, decoration, and automation that are very easy to use. Instead of piling on multiple UIs for each block and item, the mod challenges players to string together several automated blocks to create new devices. Create is all about design choices, and players will be able to flex their creative muscles as they learn more about how the mechanical components of the mod work together.

6) Mekanism

Cable blocks in Mekanism (Image via bradyaidanc/CurseForge)

Mekanism is a Minecraft mod aiming to overhaul the way that the game approaches technology. Players can take ore smelting to the next level with a bevy of resource extractors, chemical injectors, and purifiers that increase their processing and production capabilities well past what would be possible with a lone smelter.

This is only the beginning, however, as Mekanism has tools and machines for nearly every job. Players can even bring along a robotic friend named Robit to accompany them on their journey.

5) Botania

Various thematic blocks featured in Botania (Image via Botaniamod.net)

Every Minecraft tech mod takes a different approach, and Botania's is one of the most unique. This particular mod emphasizes how nature is used to create technology as opposed to focusing heavily on electronics and more mechanical aesthetics. Instead, players can relish in the UI-free magic/botany mod that still produces very desirable results. But Botania isn't all about production as a means to an end, as it also rewards players for simply experimenting and coming up with new combinations and creations.

4) Immersive Engineering

A production line in Immersive Engineering (Image via 9Minecraft)

For a more realistic take on Minecraft's technology, Immersive Engineering is a great mod that fits the bill. Basing itself on the concept of retro-futurism, Immersive Engineering uses a factory-style mechanical aesthetic in its technology blocks.

Players won't find high-tech lasers or blocks that seem to create something from nothing and instead will see a system of mechanical blocks work together to achieve a common result. For a traditional industrial look and feel to your tech content, this mod is an excellent pick.

3) Thermal Foundation

Various ore blocks provided by Thermal Foundation (Image via u/Pandanutiy/Reddit)

A base mod that can be expanded with many other thermal-based mods, Thermal Foundation adds plenty of content to the game. The mod provides new ore blocks, including tin, silver, lead, platinum, iridium, and many more real-world elements.

There are also new fluid ores and even new mobs to be discovered. These materials can be constructed into new tools as well as weapons and armor, and this is only the beginning. By adding a mod like Thermal Expansion, players can utilize these new blocks and materials in unique and amazing ways.

2) Applied Energistics 2

Applied Energistics is all about the manipulation of energy (Image via AlgorithmX2/CurseForge)

Matter and energy make up our entire universe, so why not apply that property to Minecraft as well? Applied Energistics is a somewhat complex mod that tackles the idea, and players who master it can create machines of masterful quality, including auto-crafters and quantum bridge networks.

Fortunately, the developers of Applied Energistics keep a well-sourced and written documentation wiki that allows players to look up how the mod interacts with players and the natural world. This can be immensely helpful, as this mod will take some time to get used to.

1) Tinkers Construct

A smeltery in Tinkers Construct (Image via mDiyo/CurseForge)

Tinkers Construct stays true to its name as a Minecraft mod, allowing players to tweak, tinker with, and modify objects to create something new. The mod provides a litany of tools to alter the world around players, allowing them to extract new resources to create machines and constructs.

New tools and automation aren't the only new content the mod provides, as players can also find new mobs such as blue slimes in their game world. There's simply too much to cover in this mod, and the only way players will be able to experience it to the fullest will be to download it and give it a shot.

Edited by Siddharth Satish