Minecraft 1.20, also known as The Trails and Tales update, is the next major update for the popular sandbox game. This update will add new features and improvements to the game, such as new biomes, blocks, items, mobs, and mechanics.

The Trails and Tails update is expected to be released in June 2023, but before that, players can try out the testing versions of the game called pre-releases. The second pre-release for Minecraft 1.20 is now available for Java Edition players, and it brings a lot of bug fixes and technical changes that will make the game more stable and consistent. Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 2.

The most important changes in Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 2 update

Minecraft 1.20 Pre-Release 2 is the second pre-release for the upcoming Trails and Tales update, which is expected to be released on May 23, 2023. This pre-release contains several bug fixes and technical changes that improve the game's performance and stability. Here are some of the highlights of this pre-release:

Sniffers can sniff while in love and pathfinding to their lover

Baby sniffers stand a bit too far away from players that are tempting them

Mangrove Roots and Muddy Mangrove Roots are now grouped with logs rather than leaves in the creative inventory.

Dispensed boats and rafts no longer get stuck inside of dispensers used to place them.

Game will now display a message box on startup if the user enabled text-to-speech functionality, but it is not available on their system.

Ridable entities that can be steered no longer build up fall damage when on climbable blocks.

You can now double-click on languages within the "Language" menu to select them.

Buckets of fish are now sorted in the same order as the fish items in the creative inventory.

Dead tube coral in creative inventory is now in the correct order.

Horse armor no longer loses its NBT data when equipped on horses via right-clicking.

Wither rose is now grouped with other small flowers in the creative inventory.

Some words within "/datapack list", "/scoreboard", "/team", and "/bossbar" command feedback messages are no longer always pluralized.

Other bug fixes include:

Fixing encoding errors in server.properties file

Fixing text formatting and capitalization issues in various menus and messages

Fixing breaking animation being one frame off

Fixing end crystal placement preventing ender dragon from spawning

Fixing spectator mode moving the player down slightly

Fixing crying obsidian being able to create respawn anchors in the overworld

Fixing leash knot subtitles being not properly capitalized

How to download and play Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 2

If you want to try out Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 2, you must enable snapshots in the Minecraft Launcher. To do so, follow these steps:

Open the Minecraft Launcher and click on “Installations.”

Click on “New…” and select “Snapshot” from the version dropdown menu.

Give your installation a name and click on “Create.”

Select your new installation from the list and click on “Play.”

Remember that pre-releases are experimental game versions that may contain bugs or crashes. It is not recommended to use them for your main worlds or servers. Always make backups of your worlds before playing pre-releases. Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 2 is a significant step towards the final release of The Trails and Tales update. It fixes many bugs and adds some technical changes that will improve the game experience.

Poll : 0 votes