Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft 1.20 may very well be arriving soon, as Mojang released the Trails & Tales update's first pre-release for Java Edition on May 10, 2023. According to the studio's Java development team, players should expect to see mostly bug fixes in the lead-up to Trails & Tales. However, this pre-release still makes a few distinct changes that players may want to be aware of.

Most of the changes in 1.20 pre-release 1 are bug fixes and small tweaks, but these tiny details could be important to more than a few players. Minecraft is a game that's constantly evolving, and it's always good practice to stay aware of its development.

For curious Minecraft players, it's likely worth examining the most important changes in this pre-release's patch notes.

The most important changes in Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1

The debut of pre-releases in the Minecraft development cycle tends to imply that the update the pre-release is for is finished in just about every regard. Pre-releases exist as a means to shore up the game and its mechanics before the full update arrives, so players can certainly get excited for the imminent announcement and approach of the Trails & Tales update.

Nonetheless, it's still worth examining each pre-release that is dropped to keep track of the tweaks and alterations that players can expect in update 1.20.

Here are the most important changes in Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1:

Colored wool blocks, beds, and carpets can now be dyed freely into other colors as desired. Players won't need to worry about using blank white blocks for their purposes.

In a substantial change, loot tables for loot chests now have deterministic sequences. What this means is that as long as players generate a world seed with the same parameters, they'll find the same available loot. For example, if a player shares a seed that has some great village chest loot, players will now receive the same results if they use the seed as long as all of the generation settings are equal.

Two new damage types have been added, "outside_border" and "generic_kill". Outside_border is a damage type that is now applied to players who are standing outside of the world border, and generic_kill is applied to entities when the /kill command is used.

The server.properties file in a server's folder is now completely encoded in UTF-8, allowing players to both read and write the server file in the codec.

Placing an End Crystal when entering the End no longer prohibits the Ender Dragon from spawning.

Players should no longer be met with a fall after activating Spectator Mode.

Company names have had their incorrect spelling in the credits fixed.

Music composers for the game have been listed in the credits.

Rabbits can no longer be affected by the Jump Boost status effect.

The Nether should now load appropriately in upgraded Minecraft worlds.

Players can no longer time a normal jump height when bouncing on a honey block.

Interaction subtitles have had their capitalization fixed in multiple instances.

In addition to the changes listed above, Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1 also makes some tweaks to strings and parameters under the hood along with a collection of additional bug fixes. However, if players want to see the changes for themselves, they can download the new pre-release's snapshot via the official launcher.

