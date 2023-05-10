Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1 patch notes: All you need to know

Minecraft 1.20 may very well be arriving soon, as Mojang released the Trails & Tales update's first pre-release for Java Edition on May 10, 2023. According to the studio's Java development team, players should expect to see mostly bug fixes in the lead-up to Trails & Tales. However, this pre-release still makes a few distinct changes that players may want to be aware of.
Most of the changes in 1.20 pre-release 1 are bug fixes and small tweaks, but these tiny details could be important to more than a few players. Minecraft is a game that's constantly evolving, and it's always good practice to stay aware of its development.
For curious Minecraft players, it's likely worth examining the most important changes in this pre-release's patch notes.
The most important changes in Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1
The debut of pre-releases in the Minecraft development cycle tends to imply that the update the pre-release is for is finished in just about every regard. Pre-releases exist as a means to shore up the game and its mechanics before the full update arrives, so players can certainly get excited for the imminent announcement and approach of the Trails & Tales update.
Nonetheless, it's still worth examining each pre-release that is dropped to keep track of the tweaks and alterations that players can expect in update 1.20.
Here are the most important changes in Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1:
- Colored wool blocks, beds, and carpets can now be dyed freely into other colors as desired. Players won't need to worry about using blank white blocks for their purposes.
- In a substantial change, loot tables for loot chests now have deterministic sequences. What this means is that as long as players generate a world seed with the same parameters, they'll find the same available loot. For example, if a player shares a seed that has some great village chest loot, players will now receive the same results if they use the seed as long as all of the generation settings are equal.
- Two new damage types have been added, "outside_border" and "generic_kill". Outside_border is a damage type that is now applied to players who are standing outside of the world border, and generic_kill is applied to entities when the /kill command is used.
- The server.properties file in a server's folder is now completely encoded in UTF-8, allowing players to both read and write the server file in the codec.
- Placing an End Crystal when entering the End no longer prohibits the Ender Dragon from spawning.
- Players should no longer be met with a fall after activating Spectator Mode.
- Company names have had their incorrect spelling in the credits fixed.
- Music composers for the game have been listed in the credits.
- Rabbits can no longer be affected by the Jump Boost status effect.
- The Nether should now load appropriately in upgraded Minecraft worlds.
- Players can no longer time a normal jump height when bouncing on a honey block.
- Interaction subtitles have had their capitalization fixed in multiple instances.
In addition to the changes listed above, Minecraft 1.20 pre-release 1 also makes some tweaks to strings and parameters under the hood along with a collection of additional bug fixes. However, if players want to see the changes for themselves, they can download the new pre-release's snapshot via the official launcher.