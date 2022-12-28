How to get to the End in Minecraft 1.19

The End is considered the final dimension of vanilla Minecraft. It contains the boss known as the Ender Dragon.

When the dragon is defeated, players can return to the Overworld and watch the end credits of Survival Mode's story before returning home.

But how do players get to the End in the first place? While many Minecraft veterans know the answer, newer players may not immediately be aware of the process unless they've witnessed others get to the End before.

If beginners know what steps to take, they can make their way to the End and complete the story of Survival Mode.

Steps to follow to reach the End in Minecraft 1.19

Finding an End portal may seem simple, but there are a few strings attached (Image via Mojang)

A few major components are required before entering the End in Minecraft. Specifically, players will need to find a portal to the End within a stronghold structure and fill the portal's frame with Eyes of Ender. However, they will need a few crafting components to create the eyes, so a trip to the Nether will likely be in order.

For newcomers, it's highly advised to be well-armed and armored to prepare for the journey.

Here are the steps you can follow to reach the End in Minecraft:

Begin by building a Nether portal or completing one found in the Overworld. Head into the Nether and find a fortress. These structures are denoted in Minecraft by their nether brick construction, long bridges, and multiple interior rooms. Within the fortress, find a blaze spawner. Blazes are enemies that are yellow-orange in coloration, float, make steely breathing sounds, and shoot fireballs when approached. The spawner block resembles a small cage with a miniature blaze inside. Kill as many blazes as you can and collect their blaze rods. Additionally, you can keep the spawner intact and light the area around it. You can return to it and farm for blaze rods at a later date by removing the light sources around it. Collect some ender pearls. This can be accomplished in a few ways: by killing endermen and looting their pearls, by trading with expert-level cleric villagers, and by bartering with piglins in the Nether (giving them gold ingots). One ender pearl can also be found in Overworld strongholds by looting their altar chests (if you've already found that particular Minecraft structure). Begin crafting Eyes of Ender by combining your ender pearls and blaze rods. While the number of eyes you'll need to complete an End portal varies, making at least 12 will ensure you have enough to complete any End portal. Return to the Overworld and find a stronghold. If you're playing on Java Edition, these structures are spaced out underground, so you'll need to do some digging. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, these structures aren't spaced out and can sometimes even generate under villages. Find the End portal room of the stronghold, and insert your Eyes of Ender into the portal frame's empty slots. You can now dive into the portal and enter the End.

Before you enter the End portal, it isn't a bad idea to place a bed in the portal room as well as storage blocks like chests and barrels. This way, you can sleep and set your spawn point to the room and stash precious items in storage. The battle with the Ender Dragon can be treacherous, but doing this will ensure that you can die, return to the portal room, and try again quickly.

