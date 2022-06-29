Top 5 End Portal designs for Minecraft 1.19 update

The End Portal is one of the most vital elements in all of Minecraft. Without it, players would be unable to get to the End dimension, fight the Ender Dragon, visit the End Cities and Ships and find an Elytra. All of that also means they beat the game, which would be impossible without End Portals.

End Portals are in strongholds, which are possibly the rarest structures in the entire game. There are usually two or three in an entire world. Getting there is tough, and opening the portal often requires several Eyes of Ender to power.

There are several reasons why players may want to go in and out of the End. Defeating the dragon is an excellent source of XP, while respawning is an achievement. Furthermore, making an Enderman farm is easier in the End.

For these players, the End Portal becomes something they're around a lot. As such, they may want to trade in its original bland design and create something more interesting.

There are a lot of good ways to do that. Here are some interesting options to try out.

Three ways to design End Portals in Minecraft

5) Sculk design

Sculk is beautiful, albeit dangerous. It looks great and would make for an incredible End Portal design. The only downside is that it's dangerous and Minecraft gamers probably don't want to contend with the Warden when visiting the End.

To get around this, simply ignore Sculk Shriekers and Sensors. Those two blocks spawn the Warden, without them, the Sculk is less harmful. Sculk can spread all over the room and make it look natural.

4) Greenery design

Often, the greenery in Minecraft provides some of the most beautiful settings. It looks great, and there's always a wide variety of trees, plants, shrubbery, flowers and more to make everything look nice. Players will often want to build a home around the plantlife that is present or bring plantlife to where they're building.

This could make for a stunning End Portal room. The difficulty with this type of End Portal design is that it requires crafters to mine out a large area. Sure, the portal room in the stronghold could be replaced with greenery, but that's small and limits the possibility.

For this design, Minecraft gamers do need a lot of space, especially if they wish to grow trees near the portal.

3) Lush cave design

Lush caves were introduced in the Minecraft 1.17 update and quickly became a great option for the End Portal. They are, by far, the most beautiful cave biome and one of the best-looking selections.

If players are lucky, they'll have a stronghold spawned in or around a lush cave, but that's quite rare. Fortunately, the blocks needed are easy to collect. Almost every block present in lush caves, with the exception of clay, drops itself when mined with a Minecraft player's hand. This makes for excellent transportation and design.

2) Normal cave design

Dripstone cave (Image via Mojang)

Another great design option is to make the portal room look like a natural cave. This requires players to mine out a lot of the area, but making a cave isn't as difficult because it primarily doesn't require them to replace blocks. They only need to surround the portal with a cavernous area and perhaps some lava, ores and glow vines.

1) The End design

End stone in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The End is the final destination for anyone entering an End Portal, but what if the entryway looked like the End? Players can go to the End and collect stacks of end stones. They can return to the portal room and replace all the stone and other blocks with end stones to create a unique End Portal design.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far