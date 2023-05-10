Top 5 things to do in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft developers have amassed this huge player base by keeping the game fresh through updates. This is crucial for keeping a game fresh and engaging while generating ongoing publicity that can attract a wider audience to experience its captivating open-world sandbox gameplay. The next major Minecraft update is expected to be released very shortly, and it boasts some of the most creative features added to the game.

Armor trimming, a new sniffer mob, and a cherry grove in the Overworld are key highlights of this amazing Minecraft update.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Must-do activities in Minecraft 1.20 Update

Since the update comes with so many new features that add new gameplay features, there's a lot to do. Here are a few things that should be on top of the player's to-do list:

5) Explore the cherry groves

Cherry groves biome (Image via Mojang)

After a long time, the Overworld is receiving a proper new biome that is not underground or a sub-biome. The cherry groves are something players have craved for ages. There have been desperate attempts to add the cherry groves to the game through mods, but players no longer need to rely on mods to explore this beautiful place.

In the 1.20 update, the cherry groves will typically generate on small mountains or the sides of a few bigger ones. Villages do not generate here. However, lucky players might find one right next to the cherry trees.

While here, it is a good idea to collect a few cherry saplings to grow more cherry trees and craft cherry wood items.

4) Create trimmed armor items

Customized armor (Image via Mojang)

The new armor trim feature is one of the most exciting additions in this update. It allows players to customize their armor with unique designs.

Players will need armor trim smithing templates and a mineral such as emerald or diamond. These cannot be crafted and can only be obtained from structures such as bastions and ancient cities.

To apply a trim, place the smithing template, the armor item, and a mineral of choice on the smithing table and collect the trimmed armor.

3) Ride the camels

A camel in a desert village (Image via Mojang)

The camel is one of the two new mobs in the Minecraft Trails & Tales update. It is a calm, passive mob that can be ridden once tamed and equipped with a saddle. It can also dash forward if the player uses the jump key while riding it.

Camels, like many other passive creatures in the game, can be bred by players through the act of feeding them their preferred food. In the case of these creatures, this preferred food happens to be cacti.

2) Find sniffer eggs

A sniffer egg placed on moss block (Image via Mojang)

Being the winner of the mob vote 2022, the sniffer will be added to Minecraft with this update. It is an ancient creature that walks around slowly, sniffing for seeds. Once found, it will dig up seeds and pods of torch flower and pitcher plants.

The sniffer, being an extinct mob, does not spawn naturally. Its eggs can be located in the suspicious sand blocks of warm ocean ruins. Players must use a brush on the block to reveal the item within.

The egg hatches in about twenty minutes when placed on a block. Placing it on a moss block reduces the time by half.

1) Find the trail ruins

A trail ruins in Minecraft 1.20 snapshot (Image via Mojang)

Trails Ruins is an intriguing new structure generated underground in the Overworld. Players will typically find trail ruins in temperate and cold snow-covered biomes such as the snowy taigas.

It is a unique structure that is made up of various blocks, such as terracotta, stone, cobblestone, and stone bricks. As an archaeological site, the trail ruin features numerous suspicious gravel blocks.

Poll : 0 votes