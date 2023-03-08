How to grow cherry trees in Minecraft 1.20 update

While Minecraft's Trails & Tales update is still some time away from being released, players have been enjoying plenty of its upcoming content. This comes courtesy of Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's previews.

One of the more notable inclusions in the update is the cherry tree. This new tree possesses pink leaves, and its trunk has a rosy pink interior that results in pink wood blocks when used in crafting.

Since cherry trees offer the latest set of wooden blocks in Minecraft, many players seek them out. Some even start growing their own cherry trees so that they have a renewable source of cherry wood to work with.

However, if players want to grow their own cherry trees, they'll need to know where to find saplings and acquaint themselves with the growth process.

Everything you need to know about growing your own cherry trees in Minecraft

Cherry saplings can grow quite well in Minecraft with only minimal setup (Image via Mojang)

To grow cherry trees in Minecraft, you will need cherry saplings. Fortunately, cherry saplings are quite adaptable and can grow in different environments as long as they are rooted in the right blocks and have a sufficient light level to help them grow.

The trickiest part of growing a cherry tree comes down to cultivating the first specimen. You will have to find cherry trees in the Overworld and collect saplings from them to get things started.

Here's how you can grow cherry trees in Minecraft 1.20 and its snapshots/previews:

As mentioned earlier, before doing anything else, you'll need a cherry sapling to plant. To get one without using Creative Mode or commands, you will need to find a cherry grove biome. These biomes can be found at the foot of mountains, much like standard grove biomes, and should be easy to distinguish based on the presence of cherry trees and pink petals. Keep in mind that cherry groves are uncommon compared to other mountain-centric biomes, so you may have to search for quite some time. However, if you're in a hurry, the "/locate biome" command can come in handy. Once you have found a cherry grove biome, it's time to cut down some cherry trees. Doing so will make the leaf blocks surrounding the trunk dissipate, eventually resulting in a cherry sapling being dropped. Pick up your cherry sapling and find a suitable place to plant it. Cherry saplings can be planted anywhere as long as it's on dirt, coarse dirt, grass, podzol, or mycelium blocks. Once you've found a good spot to plant, simply equip the sapling and right-click a compatible block or press the "place block" button on your controller. If you're on mobile, a simple tap should suffice. As long as the sapling has a 5x5 block area of space around it and nine blocks of room above it, the growth process should proceed normally. If you'd like to help the tree along in the growth process, it's a good idea to place light sources near the sapling so that it has a non-zero light level, even at night. However, the fastest way to spur the sapling's growth in Minecraft is to apply bone meal to it. The process will speed up substantially each time bone meal is used.

It's important to note that the current mechanics for cherry trees in Minecraft are still in development. Changes may be made to the trees, their biome, and saplings before the Trails & Tales update is fully released.

For the time being, however, the growth process is heavily aligned with how players plant other trees.

