How to create an automatic bone meal farm easily in Minecraft

Bone meal is an item that can be used to increase the growth rate of most plants and trees in Minecraft. Skeletons are its most common source, as they drop bone meal upon death; however, there are numerous other ways in which players can get bone meal.

Automatic farms are one of the most satisfying things to make in Minecraft as they yield items in large numbers, and many of them are easy to build. Below are the steps required for players to easily build a fully automatic bone meal farm in the game.

Creating a bone meal farm in Minecraft

To build this bone meal farm, players need to have the following items:

8 cacti

8 sand blocks

9 hoppers

9 composters

9 chests

66 solid blocks for building

58 glass blocks

6 fences

Steps for building the farm

Red and white blocks are just for clarification (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Using the building blocks, create an 11-block long wall. Then create two walls that are 10 blocks long on two of the opposite sides as shown above. All three walls need to be two blocks tall.

The water will flow in the other direction (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: At the closed end, place water on each of the lowest blocks of the wall.

Image via Minecraft

Step 3: Players then need to place 8 blocks of any type, one block above the ground as shown.

Growing cacti is so satisfying (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Place a sand block with a cactus on top on all of the blocks that were placed in the previous step. After the cactus has grown on one block, players need to place a fence next to the top block of the cactus as shown in the above image. This way when the cacti grow, they will break because of the fence and drop into the water.

Required collection system (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5: Create a collection system in which the cacti go into the composter through the hoppers, which then gives out bone meal that is stored in the chest.

Step 6: Create a wall that is two blocks tall above the blocks on the edges using glass. This wall will prevent the cacti from falling outside.

