How to make an automatic villager farm in Minecraft

Minecraft has living entities called villagers that are passive mobs present in villages in many biomes. Villagers can have their own profession and trade items with players depending on their profession. A variant of villagers called Nitwit cannot take on a job, making them non-trading villagers.

Players can give specific professions to any unemployed villager by placing the corresponding block close to the villager in Minecraft. For example, players need to put a composter close to the unemployed villager to make them a farmer villager. Once a trade has been made with a villager, breaking the job blocks will not affect their profession.

Players can breed villagers in Minecraft to get baby villagers, who will grow into adult villagers and take on a profession and become traders. This article will guide players through all the steps required for building an automatic villager farm in Minecraft.

Steps to making an automatic villager farm in Minecraft

Building the farmland for villagers

Required farmland (Image via Minecraft)

To make a villager breeding farm, players need to create a 9x9 farmland of dirt and use a hoe to make farmland on which the carrots will grow. Then, break the middle block of the farmland and place water so the crops can grow on the farmland.

Players need to place a composter above the water and place any block on the composter so that the villagers don't jump and get stuck in it.

Make a two-block high wall around the farmland

A two-block high wall around the farmland (Image via LogicalGeekBoy)

As villagers will be working in this farmland, players need to build a wall at least two blocks high to prevent them from running out of the farmland.

This wall can be made using any block, but glass is preferred as players can see the villagers inside the farmland through it.

Bring two villagers inside the farmland

Two villagers (Image via Minecraft fandom)

Players need at least two adult unemployed villagers that will breed to create more villagers.

One of the best ways of bringing the villagers inside the farmland is by placing two beds and making a path for them to enter the farmland. This way, when it's nighttime, villagers will navigate towards the bed to sleep. Then the player can close any exits. Once the villagers are in, players need to break the beds.

Make a chamber for collecting the villagers

Players need to make a chamber where the villagers can be kept until needed. Once the chamber has been made correctly, villagers will be collected inside it. And players can move them using rails and minecarts or boats to wherever they desire. Players can follow this tutorial to make the chamber correctly.

Edited by Shaheen Banu