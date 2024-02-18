10 best Minecraft survival seeds (2024)

Minecraft has a lot of seeds. There are trillions of trillions of seeds, in fact, meaning that players have a lot of options whenever it comes to starting up a new survival world. While every seed has its merits, some seeds are simply better than others due to the terrain found on the world, the seed's bizarre characteristics, or the structures found near spawn.

Below are 10 of the best seeds out there for Minecraft 1.20.4 as of 2024, along with what exactly makes them so much better than the rest.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

The 10 best Minecraft seeds for survival worlds in 2024

1) Sunflower Spawn

The cherry mountains and sunflower fields. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4581847076409622239

This seed spawns players at the cost of a small cold ocean. The area surrounding spawn features a gorgeous cherry grove plateau that extends over sunflower fields. To the north, players can find villages to loot for early-game resources before returning to build a cliffside Minecraft survival base on this incredible seed.

2) Mega Mountains

The large mountain range found at spawn. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 8581997740340617678

This seed spawns players in the midst of a massive frozen mountain range. Players will find several igloos, including one with a basement, villages, trail ruins, ruined portals, pillager outposts, and even numerous ancient cities, all within a few thousand blocks of spawn. This huge assortment of structures and resources is what makes this seed one of the best for survival in Minecraft.

3) Old Growth Mountain Pass

The seed's gorgeous spawn valley. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1235552341121661377

This seed spawns players in a large old-growth taiga biome with massive mountains in all directions. These mountains are flush with natural resources, and there are also nearby villages that players can loot.

What really makes this seed incredible, though, are the nine ancient cities underneath these impressive mountains, which should provide adventuring players ample excitement.

4) Mountaintop Cherry Village

The mountaintop village surrounded by cherry groves. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5171562869385406064

On the spawn side of a nearby narrow sea, players of this incredible seed will find villages, pillager outposts, and shipwrecks in large numbers. Crossing this thin sea to the east, however, will give players an incredible view: A village on the edge of a mountain surrounded by cherry groves.

This makes for an incredible place to set up a villager trading area, which should equip players enough to take on the five ancient cities underneath the mountains.

5) Variety Seed

The closest village (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4504984758652977566

What makes this Minecraft seed one of the best is just how many different structures and biomes it offers the player near spawn. To the north, players will find a small swamp with a witch hut, along with a pillager outpost.

Villages can be found to the east and west, with woodland mansions found to the northwest and southeast. Players should always have plenty to do with a seed this jam-packed.

6) Coastal Mansion

The seed's coastal woodland mansion. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 1213425565130612612

This seed spawns players in a small coastal plains biome. This ocean contains several ocean monuments, which will be useful for future Minecraft guardian farms. To the south, players can find buried treasure, ruins, and a small dark oak forest that contains a woodland mansion, generated bordering a small bamboo jungle.

What makes this seed so good is how quickly players can brave this mansion, potentially getting gear such as enchanted golden apples if they are lucky.

7) Desert Treasures

The seed's desert village near spawn. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 4868575648001750895

This seed is perfect for players who prefer the game's drier, desert environments. Players spawn in a moderately large mixture of desert, badlands, and wooded badlands.

Within these biomes, players can find numerous villages and temples to skip much of the game's early stages. It is this ability to effectively go straight into the mid-game through abundant loot that makes this seed one of the best.

8) Mushroom Village

The coast of the large mushroom island. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: 5015435346214324723

This seed spawns players on a small taiga coastline. There is a village to the north, as well as to the west, but this spawn location is not what makes this seed good.

What really makes this seed amazing is the large mushroom island that can be found just a few hundred blocks from the spawn coastline. All players need to do is sail east, and they will reach a paradise where any expert-level Minecraft farms can be built in complete safety.

9) Mangrove Deserts

The seed's spawn village and portal. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -1243478690135794715

What makes this seed so amazing is the blend of structures available near spawn and the interesting environments and biome blending found on the seed. Players spawn in a strange shattered desert, intermixed with warm ocean and mangrove swamps.

This unique terrain is made better, though, due to the vast number of Minecraft desert temples the seed has, along with ruined portals and villages found near spawn. This spawn desert contains 10 different villages, so there should be plenty of potential chances at incredible trades.

10) Cherry Groves and Villagers

The seed's double village and ruined portal spawn. (Image via Mojang)

The seed is: -5512587970529231242

Everything about this seed is simply amazing: the views, the structures, the biomes, everything. Players spawn next to a cherry grove-topped mountain, with six different villages within a thousand blocks. There are also three woodland mansions within a few thousand blocks of spawn, one to the south, one to the southeast, and one to the west.

And if players manage to tame the surface, there are also three ancient cities underneath the spawn mountains and a huge Minecraft mushroom island to the south ringed by six ocean monuments.