5 best Minecraft mods for mobs and bosses in 2022

Minecraft has one of the most active modding communities in the gaming sphere. Since the title openly allows players to add features and change mechanics, thousands of mods have been created for fans to do so. From altering graphics to completely transforming biomes, mobs, and questlines, there is a tool for practically everything.

That said, mods that present A.I. entities and breathe new life into Minecraft's world are the most popular in the community. Moreover, most players might get bored of dealing with the same old mobs in the vanilla version. Thankfully, they can browse and download mob-centric offerings. Here are some of the best options in this regard.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are numerous other mob mods worth checking out.

Wither Storm, Aquaculture, and 3 other brilliant Minecraft mods for mobs and bosses (2022)

1) Cracker's Wither Storm

Wither Storm is the most horrific custom boss mob available as a mod (Image via CurseForge)

Wither is a boss mob that has been in Minecraft for quite some time. It is considered the toughest entity to beat. However, if players want a bigger challenge, they can download Cracker's Wither Storm, which makes the three-headed boss mob much more deadly.

At first, the beast will look normal, but it is going to gradually increase in size and become even more intimidating. Soon the entity will start breaking the world terrain and absorbing it, using the surroundings to increase its size.

2) Mob Vote Candidates

This mod adds all three mobs that took part in the mob vote 2022 (Image via CurseForge)

Mojang recently hosted their annual live show called Minecraft Live, where they conducted a new mob vote. This year, Sniffer won the contest, leaving Rascal and Tuff Golem out of the game.

A lot of gamers that voted for Tuff or the golem are heartbroken that their favorite mob was eliminated. Luckily, the modding community made a mod through which all three creatures can be added to the game and interacted with. Since fans know most of the features of all three mobs, Mob Vote Candidates — which works flawlessly in the game — can help them enjoy the title more.

3) The Twilight Forest

This mod not only adds mobs but also brings many other features to the game (Image via Reddit)

This mod is not only great for adding several new mobs to Minecraft, it can also completely change how the game is played. The Twilight Forest adds a custom dimension to explore with strange creatures, dungeons, and much more.

It has a brilliant questline, a steep progression path, varied boss battles featuring elaborate combat and healing mechanics, and much more. The Twilight Forest acts as a modpack, even though all these features have been crammed into a single mod.

4) Mowzie's Mobs

This mod adds a variety of new creatures to the game (Image via CurseForge)

Mowzie's Mobs is a brilliant mod that adds a bunch of completely new fictional creatures to Minecraft. Each and every one of them will have different fighting mechanics, spawning locations, and behavior. However, they will not be like normal entities and are going to be quite difficult to fight.

This particular mod is also used by many modpack makers, proving how popular it is in the community.

5) Aquaculture 2

This mod adds a variety of fish to catch and use to craft new items (Image via CurseForge)

Aquaculture 2 is a different kind of mod that expands on the fishing system in Minecraft by adding new kinds of fish as well as items that can be crafted using them. Nearly 30 fresh fish are added by this mod, all of which can be caught with a fishing rod or found swimming in water bodies. When captured, fish can be used to create new armor sets and weapons with special power-ups.

