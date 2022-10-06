5 best Minecraft mods to increase difficulty level in 2022

Minecraft can be a daunting and demanding game for beginners, as keeping up with hunger and health while fighting hostile mobs at every step can be tough for some. However, when players get comfortable and accustomed to the gameplay, they can feel bored and want something more.

Though the hardcore mode offers players only one life to survive, there are several challenging mods to check out. Mods add new features to the game, like mobs, game mechanics, biomes, etc. Over the years, the community has come up with loads of difficult mods for the game. Unfortunately, only a handful of them are updated for the 1.19 version.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many other mods that are worth checking out.

Minecraft: Top 5 mods that increase the difficulty level, ranked (2022)

5) Zombie Awareness

This mod makes Zombies much more dangerous in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Zombies are the most common and basic hostile mob in the game. They are also the easiest to kill since they do not have lethal attacks and have less health. However, if users want to make these mobs more intelligent and deadlier, they can use the Zombie Awareness mod.

It enables these hostile mobs to smell the player's blood, hear any sound, and even see any type of light source lit by the player. These features make their pathfinding skills much better. Furthermore, they can attack the players in several new ways.

4) Nightmare Epic Siege

This mod makes several hostile mobs smarter and stronger in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

If users want to make all vanilla hostile mobs stronger and smarter, Nightmare Epic Siege is a brilliant mod for them. This mod changes mob mechanics and codes to behave differently.

Creepers will not stop if a wall is created. Instead, they will blow up and allow other mobs to infiltrate. Zombies will knock down walls and use tools to dig through or tower up by placing blocks. Overall, hostile mobs will become much more intelligent.

3) AtomicStryker's Infernal Mobs

Infernal Mobs add new dangerous mobs to Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/Affectionate-Bee-377)

AtomicStryker's Infernal Mobs is a mod that randomly spawns new kinds of hostile mobs with Diablo-like enchantments, making them much harder to defeat. Additionally, if these new lethal mobs are slayed, players will also get special rewards that will make them much more powerful.

These new mobs will also drop many more XP points compared to regular hostile mobs. The mod adds more than 25 mobs to the game.

2) Tough As Nails

This mod changes several game mechanics to make Minecraft a lot more difficult (Image via Reddit / u/badeljamso)

Apart from hunger, health, and underwater breathing, players don't have to worry about other aspects essential for survival. Tough As Nails is a mod that adds a thirst and temperature aspect to the game, making it a more realistic survival title.

Additionally, several new items and features have been added with the mod to make the game considerably harder.

1) Cracker's Wither Storm Mod

Wither Storm is arguably the most difficult mod for Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Wither is by far the strongest and most dangerous hostile boss mob in the game. However, Cracker's Wither Storm Mod takes it to a completely different level. At the center of every world, there will be a small hut containing an incomplete Wither configuration.

Once players summon the boss mob, it will be normal at first, but it will start growing and taking up entire chunks of land into itself. Soon enough, it will become a massive dark monster that players will have to fight in several stages.

