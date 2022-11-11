5 best XP farms for Minecraft 1.19.2

In Minecraft 1.19.2, players participate in a lot of activities to get XP. These are experience points that allow users to enchant items, name them, and even mend them. The most amount of XP can be gathered by killing different kinds of mobs in the game. Gamers must use this to their advantage.

Farms are setups that can be built to yield a lot of resources without having to work too hard for them. Mob farms are the most popular in this regard. They offer both loot and XP points. Minecraft 1.19.2 gamers can find the best farms that can be used to kill entities and obtain valuable materials from them below.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Get loads of XP in Minecraft 1.19.2 from these 5 farms

1) Blaze farm

Blaze farms are arguably the best for XP points in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Reddit /u/notatoasterforreal))

Blazes are arguably the best mob to farm for XP since each of them drops 10 XP points. This is the most experience points players can get from killing a normal hostile entity. These fiery beings spawn only from a spawner block in the Nether Fortress; hence, they are extremely efficient to farm.

The farm can be made by creating a huge room around their spawner block with flowing lava into it and a killing area in the center. The mobs will spawn, drop, and gradually get trapped in the killing room.

2) Guardian farm

Guardians drop 10 XP points and are great for a farm in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Reddit/u/Wowesome)

Guardians are another great hostile mob to farm. They drop 10 XP points as well. These magical creatures spawn only near the Ocean Monument. Players will have to conquer the underwater structure and modify it to fit the farm's needs. However, if gamers are already aiming to take over the Ocean Monument, this entry will act as a great bonus.

3) Enderman farm

Enderman farm is also a great option for XP farm in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Reddit/u/WidzarPL)

The Enderman XP farm is probably the most popular one in the community. Not only does the mysterious entity drop five experience points, they also offer ender pearls, which are extremely useful. Of course, the best location to create this farm is the End realm, home to all Endermen. Players can either build the farm right on the main End island itself or even conquer an End City for it.

4) Dungeon Spawner farm

Dungeon XP farms are the easiest to build in Minecraft 1.19.2 (Image via Reddit)

Beginners can take great advantage of a Dungeon since it has a spawner that can be converted into an XP farm. Because Zombies, Skeletons, and Spiders are not the most dangerous hostile mobs to deal with, Dungeon spawners are great for farming. Players can expand the room around the spawner and create a water flow that will lead mobs into a killing room.

5) Common mob farm

Common mob farms offer sufficient XP, along with loads of items (Image via Reddit/u/Upstairs-King-5425)

The common mob farm is a brilliant option to get loads of XP, along with several other mob drops. It will spawn all kinds of hostile entities since it works on light-level mechanics. When there is darkness in any Overworld region, certain types of hostile beings spawn. All of them can be trapped and killed in this mob farm. This is a great option for those who want a variety of items along with XP.

