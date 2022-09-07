5 best profitable mob farm designs in Minecraft

In Minecraft, players usually try to gather all kinds of things to become powerful and progress further in the game. However, obtaining certain items can be tiring and tedious at times. Over the years, gamers have come up with several contraptions that yield massive amounts of a particular material. These builds are called farms.

Since millions of people have been playing Minecraft for over a decade now, they have perfected the art of constructing farms. With a plethora of designs available on the internet, even beginners can build mob contraptions that are very profitable and efficient.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 Minecraft mob farm designs that yield significant benefits

5) Blaze Farm design

For intermediate and expert Minecraft players, Blazes are one of the most important hostile mobs due to their loot drops. These entities offer blaze rods that can be crafted into blaze powder. This powder is an essential component in brewing any potion and crafting the eye of ender.

Hence, players have invented a way to efficiently create a farm around the mobs' spawner block in the Nether Fortress, which is where they generate. Gamers can create a large glass box surrounding the spawner block as well as a lava-flow area and a killing pit to trap those levitating Blazes.

4) Regular Mob Farm design

Since many Overworld hostile mobs can spawn on any block with light level 0, players have used this feature to create a farm that offers XP constantly and doesn't require any special block or location. This particular design must be made high in the sky so that the mobs fall from the holes in the spawning area into the killing pit, where players can simply eliminate them.

Hostile entities like Zombies, Skeletons, Spiders, Creepers, and more can spawn on this Minecraft farm. Therefore, gamers will also get loads of mob loot as well as XP.

3) Iron Farm design

Iron is arguably the most needed resource in Minecraft. Players frequently go mining in search of it. They have also found an easy way to get loads of iron without mining it repeatedly.

Iron Golem is a neutral Minecraft mob that drops iron ingots when killed, and Villagers can continuously create Iron Golems when Zombies are nearby. Players have used this feature to create a farm where Villagers will keep making Iron Golems because a Zombie is going to be strategically placed near them. The golems will then drift away in flowing water and fall into a lava pit with hoppers and chests for the collection of iron ingots.

2) Entity-cramming Farm design

Entity-cramming farms are arguably the simplest to construct since they do not require any complex contraptions or setups. The basic concept here is that Minecraft can only allow a limited number of entities on a single block, and if that value is exceeded, some of them will die and drop loot.

Players have created a simple farm where they can keep breedable mobs so that they can be multiplied while being placed on a single block. After a point, they will breed beyond the limit that a single block allows and will start suffocating. The hopper will essentially be a crammed block that is going to collect mob loot.

1) Spawner Farm design

One of the most simple and effective Minecraft mob farm designs can be constructed around a spawner. When players find one of these blocks in Dungeons or Mineshafts, a custom spawning room and a killing area can be created to obtain loads of items and XP points from any hostile mob generating in the spawning room.

Players can simply make a large room around the spawner for more mobs to appear. The water flow system can then be implemented on the spawning room floor. Finally, the water flow can end up in a killing area where players will simply wait for and kill mobs easily.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh