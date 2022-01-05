Easiest way to make an iron farm in Minecraft

Iron is a critical resource in Minecraft and is one of the few that players use from the early to late game. It serves as the primary crafting ingredient for a plethora of items and blocks.

The most effective are gear items like iron tools, iron weapons, and iron armor, and other items like buckets, flint and steel, and shears.

There are many methods to build an effective iron farm in Minecraft. Every technique is different and varies in difficulty and effectiveness. From large-scale and complicated farms such as the one by Minecraft player Gnembon to a farm using pillagers and iron golems in the Nether realm, gamers have various choices as to which iron farm to build.

Iron farms in Minecraft: Best options for beginners

Currently, the easiest iron farm to build in Minecraft is the zombie-less iron farm. Like many other farms, Iron Golems serve as the source of iron in this farm.

Villagers can be used to spawn iron golems. It can net Minecrafters approximately 120-150 iron ingots per hour but only work during the day.

The following resources and items are needed to build the zombie-less iron farm:

Five Beds

Stone blocks, or any other variant of building blocks

Stone walls, or any other variant of walls

Chests

Hoppers

Slabs

Water buckets

Lava Buckets

Wooden signs

Tutorial for the build

While the following tutorial primarily concerns an iron farm in Minecraft, users can also find out how to make an AFK pod farm within the same video. They will need beds, blocks, and a water bucket for the build.

Steps to build zombie-less iron farm:

Navigate to a suitable build spot and place down the primary structural block to be used.

Build a 5x5 platform seven blocks above the ground. Exceeding seven blocks will make the iron golems spawn on the ground instead.

Build a wall of blocks around the 5x5 platform.

Place five beds in the enclosure as is given in the tutorial.

Bring in two villagers and give them carrots, thus making them breed. Up to five villagers can be bred using this technique.

Cover the villager enclosure with solid blocks to allow iron golems to spawn on them.

Break three blocks in the corner of the newly built platform.

Place three hoppers and a chest as given in the tutorial.

Build a three-block high wall around the upper platform.

Place four wooden signs and lava in the corner with the hoppers as shown.

Place water in on the lowest block opposite the lava, pushing the golems towards the lava and hoppers.

Finally, wait for a single night cycle to be over, or change the time using commands. The iron farm is now ready.

Minecraft has a massive reputation for its various farms, ranging from the iron farm above to gold, experience, and basalt farms. Also, resource farms save time and allow users to focus on other ventures like building or going AFK.

Edited by Ravi Iyer