3 best ways to get Iron in Minecraft

Minecraft has many types of items which have different uses for players. When players enter the game, there are certain resources which are used the most while playing and Iron is one of them.

Iron is used to craft a whole array of items, from tools, to armor and everything in between. However, obtaining iron is not the easiest thing to do in Minecraft. They are not as common as other basic items and it can be pretty tedious to collect large quantities.

3 ways to find Iron in Minecraft ranked from worst to best

3) From Chest loot

Chest loot for Iron (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This is the least efficient way to find Iron in Minecraft. If someone likes exploration, they will find different loots scattered around the world. These chests have special items and can also give players iron. Finding iron by looting chests is least efficient because they have a bleak chance of getting them, and the amount of iron found won't last for long.

2) Mining

Mining Iron Ore (Image via Blogspot)

As the name of the game suggests, Mining is the play to obtain one of the most important items in Minecraft. And iron is one of the items present underground. Iron is found in the form of iron ore blocks. Mining them will drop Raw Iron which can then be smelted to obtain Iron Ingots.

This is not the most efficient way to get iron in Minecraft, but it is the most common way to get them early in the game.

1) Killing Iron Golem

Iron Golem in Minecraft (Image via fictionhorizon)

Many beginners don't know about this, but the big and slow golem found in villages, are actually made of iron. Iron Golem is a powerful neutral mob in Minecraft which, when killed, drops 3-4 Iron Ingots directly.

But the mob is quite powerful and can kill players if they fight it head-on. Hence there are various tricks to make an automated farm of these Iron Golems so that they keep spawning and dying, for players to get loads of iron. This is the most efficient way to get tons of iron in the game.

