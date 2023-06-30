How to get free Riptide Trailblazer Bundle in Free Fire MAX

First of the Free Fire 6th Anniversary celebration events is live in the game, and the Cube's Secrets essentially provides an opportunity to win a Riptide Trailblazer Bundle. The event was added to the game today, and you have about a week to work through it and get your hands on the attractive cosmetic in the battle royale title.

At first, the event might appear quite complicated, with multiple parts to it. However, here is a detailed guide to simplify the event and help you obtain the exclusive Riptide Trailblazer Bundle.

New Free Fire 6th Anniversary Cube's Secrets event provides a free Riptide Trailblazer Bundle

The new event commenced within Free Fire MAX as part of the 6th Anniversary celebration on June 30, 2023, and it is here to stay until July 6, 2023. The event's structure is simple: you must collect the Colour Chips through various means and then exchange them for 6th Anniv. Party Box, which includes the outfit.

The new event's concept (Image via Garena)

You may receive the Colour Chips by interacting with Skill Cube in the Battle Royale mode. These are also available as post-match drops in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad matches. You need to insert five such chips to obtain a box and open it to receive an item randomly.

The crate includes a total of five items (Image via Garena)

The 6th Anniv. Party Box includes the following items:

Riptide Trailblazer Bundle

4x Pet Food

100x Gold

1x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: July 31, 2023)

1x Bonfire

Steps to get a free Riptide Trailblazer Bundle in Free Fire MAX

Here are the steps that you must follow to potentially receive Riptide Trailblazer Bundle in your Free Fire MAX account without spending diamonds:

Step 1: Access your account and accumulate Colour Chips by playing the Battle Royale or Clash Squad mode.

Step 2: Once you have accumulated five Colour Chips or more, you may access the new web event's interface by clicking the specific icon on the bottom left corner.

Step 3: Press the Insert Option on the right side of the event interface.

Click on the reward option to get the crates (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, click on the Reward icon to receive the corresponding number of 6th Anniv. Party Box.

Step 5: You may immediately obtain or access the crates from your account's vault section.

It is important to highlight that some may receive Riptide Trailblazer Bundle after opening just a few crates, while others may require even more. Thus, it is advisable that you collect as many Colour Chips as possible and then later trade them for the crates quickly.

Although the event requires additional effort, it is worth the time since the outfits will otherwise require you to spend hundreds of diamonds.

