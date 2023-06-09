5 best tips to reach Master in Free Fire CS-Ranked Season 19

The Clash Squad mode differs from regular Battle Royale matches in Free Fire in various aspects, given that players compete in four versus four combats within a smaller area, and the team to win four rounds triumphs the match. Furthermore, they need to purchase firearms and upgrades using coins, which makes it even more engaging.

Thus, having a distinct approach in Clash Squad mode as opposed to what is used in Battle Royale is necessary to reach the Master tier in the game. Here are some tips that can help you propel through to the higher echelons of the game.

Tips to reach the Master tier in Free Fire Clash Squad season easily

Here are some of the tips that you may implement to attain a higher rank in the ongoing Free Fire Clash Squad Season:

1) Playing with a proper squad

The value of playing the Free Fire Clash Squad mode with a team cannot be understated. With a fixed team of your friends who are also looking to push rank, you will not only have enhanced coordination due to the same objective, but you will also have the opportunity to fix predetermined roles that will provide better team chemistry, enabling the team to win more games.

Moreover, while playing ranked games with random individuals, there is always a chance of no or little communication. In some cases, insufficient calls often cause the loss of matches. Having a proper squad eliminates that aspect.

2) Loadout

After the launch of recent updates, you have plenty of options regarding the Loadout in Free Fire. You can strategically employ them during your rank push in the Clash Squad Season 19 to get the upper hand over enemies. You have eight items at your disposal, each providing a unique perk.

Although the Loadout depends significantly on your preference and playstyle, Secret Clue and Bonfire can be crucial to your victory in the mode. The former unlocks a Secret Bazaar where you can purchase buffs with various effects. On the other hand, Bonfire offers HP/EP for a particular timeframe.

3) Pets

Pets are as important as the characters in Garena Free Fire since they also come with special skills that can aid you tremendously on the battlefield. The list of pets has grown with frequent updates, and the developers have consistently added new options.

Depending on the characters you will use, you can try pairing the pets correctly to have the most optimal performance. You must also properly analyze which pet’s abilities suit the Clash Squad game mode best.

For example, selecting pets like Falco, Shiba, and Night Panther would be completely useless as their skills are oriented toward the battle royale mode. On the other hand, you can find other pets like Rockie, Fang, Yeti, and more whose abilities do well regardless of the mode being played.

4) Weapons and coordinated purchases

In the Clash Squad mode, you can buy the weapons of your liking. However, you must be familiar with them, particularly those designed for a shorter range, such as SMG and Shotgun, because many duels will take over this range due to the shorter play area. However, this does not necessarily rule out the Sniper and Assault Rifles.

Furthermore, the entire team should be on the same page regarding the purchases, or they will most likely struggle throughout the match, often resulting in painful defeat. For example, if you purchase a Sniper Rifle while your entire team barely has any coins for Rifles, then the round will more likely be lost due to insufficient firepower. As a result, it will be critical to coordinate the purchases to win more games.

5) Selection of character

The abilities that the characters possess in Free Fire have a substantial effect on how the game is played. This is why you have to appropriately choose the characters based on the mode and the type of gameplay they prefer.

If you prefer to rush the enemies and go for kills in Clash Squad, you can use active ability characters like Xayne and Alok coupled with passive skills of Jota, Leon, Hayato, etc. If you enjoy playing slowly and tactically, characters such as Chrono, Steffie, and Kenta, who have active abilities, can be paired with Nairi, Moco, Shani, etc.

Keeping all these details in mind, you can carefully draft a character combination that would enable you to perform the best as per the role that you would want to play.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India, so players from the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. They may play the MAX version which is not among the blocked applications.

