5 best Free Fire tips to use sniper rifle like a pro (March 2023)

The battle royale title Free Fire, developed by Garena, is renowned for its exceptional gameplay and has garnered a significant following owing to regular competitions.

Proficiency in using snipers in the game demands considerable investment in skill and patience. These precision-oriented weapons require an exacting approach to wield them effectively. However, once players master the art of sniping, they can dispatch opponents with a single well-aimed shot.

Although veteran players in Free Fire have become well-versed in sniper usage, beginners may encounter difficulties. Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to achieving mastery with these weapons. However, players can avail themselves of a few helpful tips to improve their utilization of snipers during combat, enhancing their overall gameplay experience.

Precision, position, and other expert-level suggestions to help you wield your sniper with finesse in Free Fire

Employing snipers in Free Fire can confer a strategic edge in neutralizing adversaries from a distance. In the hands of proficient players, each shot fired can precisely land on its intended target, eliminating the opponent.

1) Learn to aim and shoot using a scope precisely

Professional combatants use a method that is comparatively simple to learn called quick-scoping in Free Fire. Players can quickly scope in, fire a shot, and then quickly scope out again rather than lingering while scoped in after firing.

While this tactic may initially seem counterintuitive, it enables players to check their surroundings for potential dangers. Furthermore, quick-scoping can lessen crosshair bloom, allowing for more precise shots.

2) Stay for the appropriate duration.

In Free Fire, many players become too agitated to finish off their foes and rush the shot. This doesn't work because the photo can reveal the opponent's location.

The enemy may also be alarmed by the danger they are in if the pellet misses, allowing them to attack or flee. One of the best sniping techniques is to use a seasonable moment.

3) Peek-shooting may prove advantageous

Amid protracted combat engagements, it is customary for contenders to seek refuge behind obstructions or Gloo Walls. Venturing into open spaces in such scenarios is inadvisable as it can culminate in expunction.

Employing the technique of peek-shooting can serve as a tactical advantage for players in breaking the impasse and avoiding annihilation. By surreptitiously peeking around corners and harnessing the long-range capabilities of the sniper rifle to land precise headshots, players can gain the upper hand.

Even if the opponent eludes extermination, they will likely refrain from mounting a counter-offensive due to the small quantity of their HP. This aspect allows players to maneuver out of the area or escalate the attack strategically.

4) Change positions

Free Fire players are prone to significant errors when employing snipers, which entails neglecting to rotate after an extended shooting spree from a specific vantage point. This oversight can lead to their exposure, prompting their adversaries to track their trajectory for free elimination.

Free Fire players ought to diligently embrace the practice of periodic rotation after executing a few shots with their sniper rifles to preclude such perilous outcomes. These proactive measures will forestall them from becoming immobile under enemy gunfire or being dislodged from their position by grenades.

Additionally, players who rely heavily on snipers should equip themselves with decoys and smoke grenades to augment their tactical maneuverability.

5) Choose the ideal character for the sniper role

All Free Fire players must acknowledge that each character possesses distinct abilities. Thus, selecting the appropriate character and leveraging their capabilities to the fullest extent possible is crucial.

It is advised that marksmen frequently alter their positions to evade detection by their opponents. While selecting the most suitable character can significantly enhance one's sniping proficiency. DJ Alok, for instance, is a popular choice amongst players who relish the thrill of sniping while maintaining a stylish persona.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should avoid playing the same title. They can access their FF IDs via the non-restricted MAX version instead.

