Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 3 for March revealed: Price, main rewards, and more (MAX version)

After the success of the first two seasons of Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass, Garena has released the third season, introducing a wide array of themed cosmetics in the battle royale title.

The Season 3 Booyah Pass is called “The Biotroppers” and kicked off on March 1, 2023. It will be available until March 31, 2023.

Booyah Pass Season 3 live in Free Fire MAX

You have two available variants (Image via Garena)

The third iteration of the Booyah Pass has arrived in the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. As always, it features a Free Pass Track that offers a handful of cosmetics, while the vast majority of rewards are part of the paid version.

You have two upgrade options available: Premium and Premium Plus. The former costs 499 diamonds and unlocks rewards up to 150 levels. Meanwhile, the latter is priced at 999 diamonds, making you eligible for items up to level 200.

Rewards

A list of the rewards in Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

Many players have already caught a glimpse of the Booyah Pass rewards as part of the leaks earlier in January 2023. However, they can now finally obtain them within the battle royale title.

Some of the key rewards up for grabs are as follows:

Level 1 – Booyah Pass Pet Choice Crate and M79 Project Q (30 days)

Level 10 – Project Ether Skyboard and Project Ether Bundle

Level 20 – Project Qualia Banner and Qualia Wave Banner

Level 30 – Project Qualia Loot Box

Level 40 – Monster Truck – Project Q

Level 50 – Circuit Shorts and Project Azure Bundle

Level 60 – Project Qualia Avatar, Qualia Wave Avatar, and BP S3 Crate

Level 70 – Project Qualia Skyboard

Level 80 – Grenade – Project Q and BP S3 Crate

Level 90 – 2x BP S3 Crate

Level 100 – M79 – Project Q and BP S3 Crate

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125 – BP S3 Crate

Level 130 – Project Sickle

Level 135 – BP S3 Crate

Level 140 – Project Q Backpack and BP S3 Crate

Level 145 – BP S3 Crate

Level 150 – Gloo Wall – Project Q and BP S3 Crate

Level 151 and above – BP S3 Deluxe Crate (Repeatable rewards for every 1 Battle Pass level-up)

Steps to upgrade to Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 3

You can follow the instructions below to upgrade the Booyah Pass and obtain the premium rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and head to the Booyah Pass section.

The two upgrade options for the players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the upgrade option beside the "Claim All" button.

Step 3: Press the button below the preferred variant and confirm. The required diamonds will be deducted, and you will receive the premium variant.

Additionally, you must complete a set of missions to get EXP points and, in turn, earn levels to receive the corresponding rewards.

