Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 3 leaks (March 2023): New outfits, Gloo Wall skin, and more

Similar to the recently discontinued Elite Pass system, leaks about the upcoming Free Fire Booyah Pass have surfaced a few months before its official release. The leaks for Season 3 of the Pass, scheduled to go live in March 2023, are already available on the internet, providing fans with a glimpse of all the rewards that the developers have in store for them.

The price of the upcoming Booyah Pass is expected to remain the same (Image via Garena)

Based on these leaks, players can get their hands on two exciting bundles, a Gloo Wall, a permanent gun skin, and various other exclusive cosmetics upon upgrading the Booyah Pass. The price is expected to remain the same, with the premium variant costing 499 diamonds and the premium plus option priced at 999 diamonds.

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 3 rewards leaked

Season 3 of the Free Fire Booyah Pass is expected to go live on March 1, 2023, and will be available until March 31, 2023. During this phase, you can complete missions to earn experience, gain Booyah Pass Levels, and collect rewards.

The rewards for the Pass have been leaked and posted by several content creators on YouTube, and the following set of items might be part of the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 3 for March:

Level 1: Pet Selection Box and M79 – Project Q

Level 10: Project Ether Skyboard and Monster Truck – Project Q

Level 20: Project Qualia Banne and Qualia Wave Banner

Level 30: Project Qualia Loot Box

Level 40: Project Qualia Avatar and Qualia Wave Avatar

Level 50: Project Ether Bundle

Level 70: Project Qualia Skyboard

Level 80: Grenade Project Q

Level 90: Project Q Backpack

Level 99: Evolution Stone

Level 100: Project Qualia Bundle and BP S3 Crate

Level 105: BP S3 Crate

Level 110: BP S3 Crate

Level 120: BP S3 Crate

Level 130: Project Sickle scythe

Level 140: Gloo Wall – Project Q

Level 150: M79 – Project Q and BP S3 Crate

Level 151: BP S3 Deluxe Crate (Repeatable rewards which can be claimed every 1 Battle Pass level)

You will have to upgrade the Elite Pass to enjoy all of the rewards mentioned above. Besides these, the Pass also features multiple gun skin trials, Vouchers, Cube Fragments, loadout items, Universal Fragments, and more. All of these items collectively make the Pass a very cost-effective choice, given their rarity.

You have to complete the missions to gain EXP (Image via Garena)

Furthermore, the Project Qualia Bundle is a Tailor Bundle, which comes with various exciting effects and variants. As a result, gamers will require special tokens to make the most out of this bundle.

It should be noted that the items mentioned in this article for the upcoming Booyah Pass Season 3 are only leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. Since this Pass is scheduled to arrive in March, it will be a few days before Garena officially announces the details.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can enjoy the same Booyah Pass in Free Fire MAX.

