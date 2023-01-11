Free Fire redeem codes today (11 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free vouchers and gloo wall skins

Many Free Fire players take full advantage of redeem codes to get in-game items at no cost. The ease with which these codes can be used makes them better than other methods of getting free items.

Players must enter redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site to get the rewards associated with them. It is vital to note that these codes aren't always accessible since they expire after a short duration.

Free Fire redeem codes (11 January 2023)

You can get free gloo wall skins and vouchers by using the following redeem codes:

Vouchers

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

E2F86ZREMK49

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

2FG94YCW9VMV

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Note: These codes may not work for all users due to their limited validity and server restrictions.

Guide on using Free Fire redeem codes

As discussed above, you must visit the Rewards Redemption Site to get free rewards from Free Fire redeem codes. You can follow the steps outlined below to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site via any one of the web browsers accessible on your device. Once there, log in using the platform associated with your in-game account.

The website offers six login options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

An important thing to note is that guest accounts won't be able to redeem the codes on the Rewards Redemption Site. You should bind such an account using the in-game settings if you own one.

There are six login options prevalent on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After logging in, you can enter a redeem code into the relevant text box. Entering the code requires great caution since errors can lead to a failed redemption.

Hit the "Confirm" button once you have inserted the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the redeem code has been entered successfully, click on the Confirm button. A pop-up window will tell you whether the redemption is a success or a failure.

Step 4: If the message says that the redemption is a success, you will be able to claim your rewards from the battle royale game's mail section.

If you encounter an error due to expiration or server limitations, the code will no longer work. You will then be required to wait for the availability of new codes.

Disclaimer: Players in India should avoid playing Free Fire due to government restrictions. They may continue to play the MAX version of the game since it is not among the restricted applications.

