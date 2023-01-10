Free Fire redeem codes today (10 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free pets and gun skins

Diamonds, Free Fire’s virtual currency, can be used to buy a broad range of cosmetic customizations, including new skins and costumes. Most players, however, cannot afford to acquire diamonds and instead look for free methods of item acquisition.

Those in this predicament are fortunate to have access to redeem codes, which can be used to get a wide variety of free items in the game. However, these codes expire after a certain period of time, which means players should be quick to utilize them.

Free Fire redeem codes (10 January 2023)

Given below is a list of the redeem codes that you can use for free pets and gun skins:

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

Gun skins

FFCMCPSJ99S3

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

MCPW3D28VZD6

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

FFCMCPSEN5MX

HNC95435FAGJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

V427K98RUCHZ

MCPW2D1U3XA3

Note: Due to their varying expiration dates, the aforementioned Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for all users. In addition, they might be rendered useless by server limitations.

How to use redeem codes

Free Fire redeem codes can be utilized on the Rewards Redemption Site. Listed below are the steps you can follow to do so:

Step 1: Go to the Rewards Redemption Site using any available web browser. You may also use the link provided below to head to the website:

To visit the Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Upon visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, sign in using any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon arrival, the Rewards Redemption Site will ask you to log in. You must use the platform linked to your in-game ID to do so. The website offers the following login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: After successfully logging in, enter a Free Fire redeem code in the text area without any errors or spelling mistakes.

After you are done inserting the code, press "Confirm" (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Press the “Confirm” button. The redemption process is now done; a dialog box on the screen will tell you how things went.

If everything goes smoothly, you can claim your rewards by heading to the in-game mail section of the battle royale title. The rewards are usually delivered instantly, but it can take up to 24 hours for them to be sent.

On the other hand, if the redemption fails due to server restrictions or expiry, you have no option other than to wait for the release of new codes.

Disclaimer: Due to a prohibition imposed by the government, players in India shouldn't download or play Free Fire on their devices. However, since the MAX version is not on the list of banned applications, it can still be played.

