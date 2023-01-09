What is PS Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, monthly income, and more

Prabhat Sahu, popularly known as PS Gamer, has made a name for himself as an Indian Free Fire MAX content creator. He kicked off his YouTube journey a few years ago and already has over one million subscribers on his primary channel.

Fans look forward to his regular shorts and videos detailing upcoming events in the battle royale title. His popularity extends beyond YouTube since he also has 91.9k followers on Instagram.

PS Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

PS Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 524477567. He has the following stats in the battle royale title as of January 9, 2023:

BR Career stats

PS Gamer's BR Career stats

The PS Gamer has played 3371 solo matches and outclassed his opponents 208 times, resulting in a win rate of 6.17%. He has registered 5778 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.83.

He has acquired 321 Booyahs in 4044 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 7.93%. The internet star has secured 7128 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 1.91.

PS Gamer also has 1128 wins in 7514 squad games, acquiring a win rate of 15.01%. He has racked up 14544 eliminations in the mode to secure a K/D ratio of 2.28.

BR Ranked stats

PS Gamer's BR Ranked Stats

The content creator has participated in four solo matches this Free Fire MAX ranked season and walked away with only a single victory, resulting in a win rate of 25%. He has taken down 14 opponents to retain a K/D ratio of 4.67.

PS Gamer has featured in 102 duo games and has two wins, corresponding to a win rate of 1.96%. With 196 frags, he has also chalked up a K/D ratio of 1.96.

PS Gamer has four wins in 24 squad matches, retaining a win rate of 16.67%. He has taken out 77 opponents while maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.85.

Note: The PS Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were collected at the time of writing. The figures will change as he appears in more matches in the battle royale game.

Guild and rank

PS Gamer's guild details

The content creator is the head of the PS Gamer guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 66705372 and Glory is 4743500. He is ranked Heroic in BR-Ranked Season 31 and Gold 3 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

PS Gamer's estimated monthly income

As per the estimate by Social Blade, PS Gamer's monthly earnings through his YouTube channel are projected to be between $352 and $5.6K. The annual figures range from $4.2K to $67.5K.

YouTube channel

Prabhat Sahu started his YouTube channel in 2019 and has actively uploaded game-related content over the years. The channel has more than 1800 videos that have gained 132 million views in total.

The Indian star has garnered a dedicated following over the years, but his channel's popularity skyrocketed in mid-2020. Over the last 30 days, he has gained 1.407 million views, but his subscriber count has remained unchanged.

