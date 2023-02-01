Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 2 for February revealed: Price, main rewards, and more (MAX version)

Garena proceeded with the release of the Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 2 for February 2023, following the widespread success of the first season. The pass, as always, offers tremendous value as it brings two attractive outfits, gun skins, crates, avatars, and banners, among several other cosmetics, to the table, all of which can be acquired at a fraction of the cost.

The second season's theme is "Fatal Fauna" and it debuted in the battle royale title on February 1, 2023. Throughout the month, gamers can complete missions to gain BP EXP to accumulate an attractive set of rewards.

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 2 starts on the Indian server (MAX version)

While you may get a bunch of free rewards from Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 2, these are relatively insignificant compared to their paid counterparts. You will have to purchase the paid variant to get all the rewards.

The Premium variant costs 499 diamonds, and you can unlock all the rewards until Level 120. For those seeking even better items, Premium Plus is priced at 999 diamonds, and with this, you can grow to Level 170 with this variant.

You may follow the steps given below to upgrade the pass:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Booyah Pass section.

Step 2: Click on the upgrade button beside the claim all button.

Purchase the preferred variant (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the button below the preferred variant and complete the transaction by confirming the same. The diamonds will be deducted.

Aside from this, you may also enable the subscription using real money.

Rewards

There are plenty of rewards in the Booyah Pass (Image via Garena)

Similar to many previous iterations, the rewards for the Free Fire MAX Booyah Pass Season 2 were leaked a few weeks before its release. Hence, gamers have already seen some of these rewards previously, but with the pass's release, they can finally acquire and experience the same.

Some of the most prominent items available in the pass alongside the corresponding levels are as follows:

Level 1 – Santino's Fine' n' Fire Deluxe Bundle and Kord – Crocodare

Level 10 – Crocoslayer Parachute and Sports Car – Crocoslayer

Level 20 – Crocoslayer Banner and Crocochamp Banner

Level 30 – Crocoslayer Skyboard and Kord – Crocodare

Level 40 – Crocoslayer Avatar and Crocochamp Avatar

Level 50 – Croco T-Shirt and Crocotamer Bundle

Level 70 – Grenade Crocoslayer

Level 80 – Crocosalyer Loot Box and Galaxy Hyperbook Token Choice Crate

Level 90 – Pixel Croco Backpack

Level 100 – Crocodarer Bundle and BP S2 Crate

Level 105, 110, 115, 120, and 125 – BP S2 Crate

Level 130 – CrocoBat

Level 135 – BP S2 Crate

Level 140 – Croco Horray emote

Level 145 – BP S2 Crate

Level 150 – Kord Crocodare and BP S2 Crate

Level 151 and above – BP S2 Deluxe Crate (Repeatable reward for every 1 Battle Pass level-ups)

The themed collection is pretty appealing, and for the price, players should not pass up the benefits.

