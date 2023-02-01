Oyo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and more details

Oyo Gamer, also known as Sakline Mostaque, is a popular Free Fire content creator based in Murshidabad, West Bengal. His YouTube channel features entertaining videos about the game in Bangla.

The creator has more than 464k subscribers on his YouTube channel and 1700 followers on his personal Instagram account. He has a total of 1140 videos on his channel that have over 20.425 million views.

Exploring Oyo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and more details

Oyo Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 996279346. His stats in the game as of January 1, 2023, are outlined in the section below:

BR Career stats

He has a better K/D ratio in squad matches than in solo or duo (Image via Garena)

The internet star has participated in 2095 solo matches and been victorious 86 times, averaging a win rate of 4.10%. With 2624 eliminations to his name, Sakline has held on to a K/D ratio of 1.31.

Oyo Gamer has also participated in 724 duo matches and claimed first place in 32 games, scoring a win rate of 4.19%. He recorded 862 frags to secure a K/D ratio of 1.25.

He has 370 wins in the 2445 squad games, which roughly equals a win rate of 15.13%. The YouTuber has accumulated 3315 eliminations, yielding a K/D ratio of 1.60.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has only played in solo games yet (Image via Garena)

Oyo Gamer has only played five solo matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season and notched one victory, attributing to a win rate of 20%. He has taken down 20 opponents in the process, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.

Apart from solo games, he is yet to play any other ranked games this season.

Note: These stats were recorded at the time of writing the article. As a result, these numbers will change as the YouTuber competes in more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

Oyo Gamer's guild details in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Oyo Gamer is a part of the Abhi Gamers guild in Free Fire MAX. His guild ID is 1010909754.

The YouTuber is ranked Silver 2 in BR-Ranked Season 31 and Platinum 1 in CS-Ranked Season 17.

Monthly income

Sakline Mostaque's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

As per the estimates posted on Social Blade, Oyo Gamer’s monthly income lies in the range of $106 and $1.7K. Similarly, the revenue for the entire year lies between $1.3K and $20.4K.

YouTube channel

Sakline Mostaque started focusing on Free Fire content creation in December 2019 and has worked hard to cultivate a following on YouTube. His channel only had around 16k subscribers until mid-2021, but it has seen significant growth since then.

He had 300k subscribers by the end of 2021 and has now crossed the 450k mark. As per Social Blade, his YouTube channel has garnered 4k subscribers and 424.923k views in the last 30 days.

