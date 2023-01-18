List of best Free Fire MAX guild names to use in 2023

Battle royale titles such as BGMI, Free Fire, Fortnite, and more have achieved immense popularity in the gaming and esports sector over the years.

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, are two of the biggest names in mobile battle royale gaming and offer plenty of features. Most notably, they offer the ability to create guild names as well as other customization options that players choose from.

Guilds are a feature where gamers can form teams of four and compete together against other players. What makes it special is that they can use different names with unique font styles, upgrade their team skills as they keep playing, and even make new friends along the way.

There can be over 20 members in a guild, and setting a good name plays a vital role in attracting a new wave of players to pick their preferred team. Hence, this article will go over a list of 20 names that gamers can choose to stand out from the crowd.

Recommended guild names that Free Fire players should try out

Here is a list of a few best and unique names that Free Fire fans can look into opting for this year as more and more players join the game:

HΞΛDSH0T ᖘresti𝕘e STRØKE 𝕂𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙 ◤ 𝐹 𝑅 𝐼 𝐸 𝑵 𝐷 𝑆 ★ 𝐶 𝐿 U B ⚡TheƑlαsh⚡ EviLDoeR× ══тнє мαяνєℓѕ══ ꧁⋆❖FΛПƬΛƧƬIᄃ ƬΣΛM࿐ ＯＰܔㅤＦｉｒｅＢｒａｎｄ★࿐ ᴬᵁᴿᴬ°᭄ᴛʜᴇ ᴘʀɪᴅᴇ࿐ gυηzσηєѕ ᴋɪʟʟꜱQᴜᴀᴅ 🅃🄷🄴 🄳🄴🄼🄾🄽🅂 αя¢α∂єѕ ₣₳₦₮₳₴Ɏ࿐❹❷⓿ 【 Ｄｅａｄｓｈｏｔｓ】 ★ Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ ★ TEᗩᗰ ᔕᑌᑭᖇEᗰE ɆVØⱠɄ₮łØ₦

Steps to create a guild in Free Fire

Setting a name is a good customization feature that players can enjoy, but the process starts with creating a guild in the first place. Here are the steps you can follow to create a new guild and invited other players:

Step 1: Open the Free Fire app on your mobile device.

Step 2: Click on the Invite button on the home page and select the Join Guild button.

Step 3: A list of existing names will appear that you can join by clicking on the Join button. You can search for a guild that you want to join or check if there are other groups that share the same name as yours.

Step 4: In the far-right corner at the bottom of the screen on that same page, click on the Create Guild button. This is the process where you create your unique guild name, slogan, badge, and select your region, style, approval method, level, and ranks.

Step 5: It is important to note that in order to successfully create your guild, a payment of 5,000 gold coins (in-game currency) or 1,000 diamonds (purchasable currency) should be made. After making the transaction, your guild will be open and ready.

Once the process is complete, you can invite other guilds or players in the world chat so they can join you or accept invitations from others who wish to join. Consistent gameplay with the members will help increase your guild level, and is also a great way to connect with more players and make new friends in the process.

