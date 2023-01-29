Most players in Free Fire MAX aim to have the best-possible statistics to boast to their peers and show their superiority in the game. These statistics include in-game metrics like kills, win rates, and other performance indicators that help them gauge their skill level compared to others.

Essentially, having top-notch statistics is a coveted achievement for many users, and it drives their motivation to continue playing and improving their gameplay. Nonetheless, getting the numbers up isn't an easy process and requires constant grinding.

The following section lists some tips and tricks to help gamers improve their win rate in Free Fire MAX.

Note: The tips and tricks listed below are based on the writer's opinion.

List of tips and tricks to improve win rate in Free Fire MAX

5) Selection of settings and HUD

Having comfortable settings can help win matches in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Gamers must fine-tune their game settings to fit their preferences and playstyle to excel on the battlefield. This can include things like sensitivity, audio, graphics, and more. These modifications can significantly impact gameplay, so finding the right balance is critical.

Aside from these standard settings, the Head-Up Display (HUD) can also have a massive effect on the gaming experience. Users must configure it appropriately based on the layout they use.

For example, those who prefer a two-finger should adjust the HUD by making the buttons larger to improve accessibility and ease of use.

4) Choice of characters and pets

A wide range of characters are present in the game (Image via Garena)

The choice of characters and pets can greatly impact the outcome of matches. Each character and pet in Free Fire MAX possesses unique abilities that one can leverage to gain an advantage in battles.

Therefore, it is vital for players to carefully consider their choice of characters and pets based on their preferred playing style. This careful selection can bring great benefits and increase the chances of securing a Booyah.

Among the top characters available in the game are K, Alok, Dimitri, and others. Meanwhile, some of the most popular pets in the battle royale title include Mr. Waggor, Ottero, and Falco.

3) Playing with good teammates/squad

Users can play with a squad to get wins (Image via Garena)

Players looking to improve their win rate in Free Fire MAX should remember the importance of having a solid and cohesive squad. This is because playing with skilled and communicative teammates improves teamwork, which can increase the chances of winning significantly.

On the flipside, playing with random players who don't communicate effectively can hinder their chances of winning. For this reason, it is highly recommended that users form or join a squad to increase their chances of success in the matches.

2) Playing safe

Users must play safe to win (Image via Garena)

One of the key components to enhancing the chances of winning in Free Fire MAX is to adopt a cautious approach to gameplay. While playing aggressively can result in a higher kill-to-death ratio, it also puts players at greater risk of being eliminated early on.

When it comes to playing safe, it's important to understand that this doesn't mean hiding or avoiding combat altogether. Instead, it means adopting a tactical approach to the game that minimizes unnecessary risks.

This can include avoiding hasty and unnecessary movements, avoiding open spaces where they are more vulnerable, and remaining constantly aware of their surroundings.

1) Landing spots

Selection of the landing spots can also be crucial (Image via Garena)

Landing spots that players choose in Free Fire MAX will also play a crucial part in improving their win rate. Basically, choosing locations that are moderately safe and have the potential to provide great loot should be preferred. Doing so will ensure they survive longer while having the necessary equipment to fight for the win later in the match.

On top of this, going to hot drops must be avoided as such locations are bloodbaths during the match's early stages. This will lead to quick elimination and a reduction in the win rate.

