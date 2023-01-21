How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds in 2023

Diamonds are one of the most valuable items for Garena Free Fire MAX. They are essentially the premium in-game currency that players can use to acquire the vast majority of exclusive items like skins, costumes, emotes, pets, characters, and more.

However, these diamonds aren’t free and interested users will have to shell out money from their pockets to buy them. Many individuals find them a little costly, so they search for cheaper alternatives for amassing diamonds.

Luckily, the developers have made a few methods available that can provide diamonds at a lower cost than the standard top-up, the most prominent of which is Memberships. Players can find more information on obtaining the currency at a low cost in the section below.

Free Fire MAX guide: Getting cheap diamonds in 2023

Two types of Memberships are offered inside Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Memberships have been in Free Fire MAX for a long time, though they have been revamped on several occasions. Two types of Memberships are offered in the battle royale title – Weekly and Monthly. Each has its unique advantages, and purchasing them together grants you special Super VIP privileges.

The exact benefits of Weekly and Monthly Memberships are as follows:

Weekly Membership

Direct diamond rewards: 450 diamonds (100 immediately upon purchase and 350 from daily check-in, i.e., 50 every day).

450 diamonds (100 immediately upon purchase and 350 from daily check-in, i.e., 50 every day). Other rewards worth 350 diamonds: Weekly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, Second Chance, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher.

Monthly Membership

Direct diamond rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 immediately upon purchase and 2100 from daily check-in, i.e., 70 every day).

2600 diamonds (500 immediately upon purchase and 2100 from daily check-in, i.e., 70 every day). Other rewards worth 3400 diamonds: Monthly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 5x Second Chance, Weapon Skin Gift Box (30-day trial gun skin), 7x Diamond Royale Vouchers, and 7x Weapon Royale Vouchers.

Super VIP perks

Direct diamond rewards: 450 diamonds, i.e., 15 every day

450 diamonds, i.e., 15 every day Other rewards worth 1800 diamonds: Super VIP icon, Discount store privilege, and 30x Evo Gun Token Pack (1 every day)

The Weekly Membership is priced at INR 159, while the Monthly Membership will cost the players INR 799. The latter provides better value in terms of the overall cost. However, Weekly Membership is still considerably better compared to the in-game top-up.

Subscription provides 100 diamonds bonus (Image via Garena)

Also, the first subscription on either of the Memberships will provide 100 bonus diamonds in Free Fire Max.

How to purchase Memberships inside Free Fire MAX

Those interested in getting their hands on diamonds at a lower cost via Memberships may follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Membership icon as shown in the image below:

Click on this icon to access the Membership section within the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The Membership section will emerge on the screen, and you must now select between either Weekly or Monthly.

You may now complete the payment by utilizing the required payment method (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You must complete the purchase using the required payment option. Once the procedure ends successfully, you will be able to receive the diamonds within the battle royale title.

Apart from Memberships, another excellent method to get cheap diamonds is through Super Air Drops. Nevertheless, they aren’t always present in the game and occasionally show up, making this method a matter of chance.

