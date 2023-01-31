How to get free Mayhem Bat in Free Fire MAX from new Damage Challenge

A new Damage Challenge has made its debut, allowing players to get a free Mayhem Bat in Free Fire MAX. The event has been integrated as part of the ongoing Bermuda Dreams campaign, immersing gamers in exciting challenges.

The event's name reveals all the details, as players must inflict a designated amount of damage during the event's duration to become eligible for the rewards. Damage Challenge features three tiers of requirements, each providing one reward, including vouchers.

A step-by-step guide to obtaining free Mayhem Bat in Free Fire MAX

The new Damage Challenge event commenced in Free Fire MAX on January 31, 2023, and the event will be accessible to gamers on the Indian server until February 6, 2023. While the Mayhem Bat is a key highlight of the event, there are two other rewards to fetch for free.

The requirements for the new event are as follows:

Here are the requirements for the new Damage Challenge event in the game (Image via Garena)

Deal 5000 damage to get a free 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Deal 10000 damage to get a free 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: February 28, 2023)

Deal 15000 damage to get a free Mayhem Bat

The developers have not announced any specific mode to accomplish the given requirements. You can accumulate the damage in your desired mode, BR or CS mode.

Steps to get a free Mayhem Bat in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions given in the following section to quickly collect a free Mayhem Bat in Free Fire MAX from the new Damage Challenge:

Step 1: Open the game and play the preferred mode to accomplish the damage requirements.

Step 2: Once you have dealt enough damage, access the events by clicking on the calendar icon.

You must select the "Damage Challenge" event from the menu on the left (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Select the Bermuda Dreams tab from the horizontal menu and click on the Damage Challenge section from the available events.

Step 4: Press the claim button beside the eligible rewards to claim them free of cost.

Lastly, you may equip the melee weapon skin through the weapon tab.

Other available events in Free Fire MAX

There are multiple new events live in the battle royale title (Image via Garena)

In addition to the Damage Challenge, the exciting web event also kicked off a few days back. It requires gamers to acquire a special Diner Token and subsequently utilize it to serve food to the NPC. Subsequently, you will accumulate the Dream Progress that will boost the guests' satisfaction, and you may collect the rewards. You will receive the Maid Gone Mayhem for free.

A renewed Big Head mode is also available on the Indian server. The developers will provide a few incentives to the users for playing the mode, including the Diamond Royale and Incubator Vouchers. This is an excellent opportunity to enjoy the new content and receive extra rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes