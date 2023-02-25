The 5 best Free Fire MAX top-up rewards released in 2023 so far

If you are a fan of the popular battle royale game Free Fire MAX, you know how important it is to stay up-to-date with the latest top-up rewards. To ensure you don't miss out on any new rewards, we have compiled a list of the five best Free Fire MAX top-up rewards available now.

Read on to learn more about these exciting offers and how they can help improve your battle royale experience.

Here are the best top-up rewards worth checking out in Free Fire MAX.

1) Voidborne Sickle (M.O. Top-up)

The Voidborne Sickle (Image via Garena)

This lethal melee weapon resembles the scythe of the Death Reaper himself. The Sickle has a cool-looking purple aura. Part of the M.O. Top-up event, which started on February 20th, the Voidborne Sickle can be availed up to February 26th.

The Voidborne Sickle costs 300 in-game diamonds.

2) Voidborne Backpack (M.O Top-up )

The Voidborne Backpack is part of the M.O event (Image via Garena)

Part of the same M.O Top-up event, the Voidborne Backpack looks more like the scaly armor of an undead soldier than a backpack. Walking around with this backpack on the battle-royale map will surely put fear down your enemies’ spines.

The Voidborne Backpack costs only 100 in-game diamonds.

3) DMC Ring (Devil May Cry 5)

Free Fire and Devil May Cry’s first-ever collaboration through this top event is happening right now (Image via Garena)

The DMC Ring is a lucky draw top-up event, representing a historic collaboration between Free Fire and Devil May Cry. The DMC Ring Top-up event has tons of rewards on offer.

Here’s a consolidated list of some incredible rewards that can be earned through this lucky spin:

Hunter Dante Bundle - A devilish attire from head to toe, which comes with special inferno effects upon knocking down and killing enemies

- A devilish attire from head to toe, which comes with special inferno effects upon knocking down and killing enemies Hunter Nero Bundle - Hunter Nero attire with his legendary long sword. This bundle also comes with special effects when killing and knocking down enemies.

- Hunter Nero attire with his legendary long sword. This bundle also comes with special effects when killing and knocking down enemies. USP Ebony and USP Ivory Pistols – The USP Pistols provide a superb rate of fire and reload speed, making it the perfect short-range weapon to accompany your snipers.

The USP Pistols provide a superb rate of fire and reload speed, making it the perfect short-range weapon to accompany your snipers. A brand-new dancing emote called: Shall we Dance?

The Cavaliere R bike with a devilish custom skin.

bike with a devilish custom skin. Loads of Hunter Tokens

You'll need to spend 20 diamonds to take part in one spin. There’s a secondary option where you get 10+1 spins for 200 diamonds.

4) Lady Baroque Bundle (Diamond Royale)

Get a chance to win an elegant-looking attire, plus loads of sleek costumes, masks, and shoes in Free Fire MAX’S Diamond Royale (Image via Garena)

The Lady Baroque Bundle is a beautiful and elegant costume set with a unique Baroque-style dress and matching accessories. It is part of the Diamond Royale top-up event, which allows players to spin the lucky draw for a chance to win this and various other exclusive rewards.

Here are some of the most eye-catching rewards that can be won from a huge list of rewards:

Nerves of Steel Mask – A daunting-looking mask inspired by the Chinese Guardian of Lion to instill fear in your enemy.

– A daunting-looking mask inspired by the Chinese Guardian of Lion to instill fear in your enemy. Empress Divine Top – A medieval-looking armor set.

A medieval-looking armor set. Berserker Top – Attire of a German Berserker.

Attire of a German Berserker. Samurai Kabuto – Helmet of an ancient Japanese Samurai.

Helmet of an ancient Japanese Samurai. Samurai Armor – It is a strong yet lightweight armor, perfect for modern-day warfare.

It is a strong yet lightweight armor, perfect for modern-day warfare. Other rewards include a wide collection of shoes, including matching footwear for the attire mentioned above, headgear, Double XP cards, Armor Crate play card, and Double Gold cards.

Players can spend 40 diamonds for a single spin or 400 diamonds for 11 spins to participate in the Diamond Royale top-up event.

5) Electrified Bundle (Step Up event)

Free Fire Max’s latest top-up event, introduced today! (Image via Garena)

With the latest Top-up event introduced today, this particular event, known as Step Up, will run until March 4th.

Spin and win the Grand Prize Dart Electric and Fleet Electric Bundle. However, it would be best to remember that the Electrified Bundle event is layered into three tiers of spin.

You'll have to advance from the lower tier to the middle and finally to the top tier to get a chance of winning both the cool bundle packs.

Tier 1 spin costs only 9 diamonds.

Tier 2 spin costs 29 diamonds.

Tier 3 spin costs 99 diamonds.

Here you have it, the five best Free Fire MAX top-up rewards available right now. There's something for everyone, from lethal melee weapons and armor to unique costumes and lucky draws. Take advantage of these offers while they last and improve your battle royale experience. And don't forget to keep following us for the latest updates on Free Fire MAX and your favorite video games.

Happy gaming!

