New Free Fire Diamond Royale (February 2023): Main rewards, duration, and more (MAX version)

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale titles for mobile, and Garena has consistently been hard at work in updating the game with new content and events, as well as several ways for players to win rewards that include weapons, utilities, emotes, pets, cosmetics, etc.

Among the many ways players can earn rewards, "Luck Royale" is a section of the game where players earn various rewards from a lucky draw, albeit each spin will cost a certain amount of gold coins or diamonds.

Diamond Royale is a part of the Luck Royale, designed explicitly for outfits. Recently, a new outfit has been updated to the Free Fire MAX version, where players can win the Lady Baroque outfit. The Diamond Royale will be open for the next 42 days from today, and this is an excellent opportunity for players to win this outfit, along with plenty of additional rewards.

As mentioned earlier, acquiring these rewards will cost a lot of diamonds, as each spin costs 40 diamonds. Players can also go for a discounted price of 400 diamonds for 10+1 spins. As more spins are made, the overall luck quotient increases, which further boosts the chances of winning the grand prize and can even reduce the number of diamonds spent for each spin.

Steps to get rewards in Free Fire MAX's new Diamond Royale

Here are the steps you will need to follow to participate in the Diamond Royale to win the exclusive Lady Baroque outfit and other prizes.

Step 1 - Open the Free Fire MAX app on your mobile device and log into your account.

Step 2 - Head over to the Luck Royale section on the far-left portion of the home page and select the Diamond Royale option.

Lady Baroque Outfit (Image via Garena)

Step 3 - You can start making spins by spending the required diamonds. You can top-up more into your account if you don't have sufficient diamonds. Note that the rewards are not guaranteed with each spin, as there is no fixed cost in obtaining the grand prize due to the increasing luck component.

Check out this list of additional prizes that can be won in the Diamond Royale:

Additional rewards (Image via Garena)

Lady Baroque Bundle

Magic Cube

Cube Fragment

Nightslayer Teddy (Top)

Nightslayer Teddy (Bottom)

Nightslayer Teddy (Shoes)

Nightslayer Teddy (Mask)

Nightslayer Teddy (Head)

Berserker (Top)

Berserker (Bottom)

Berserker (Shoes)

Berserker (Mask)

Bioforge (Top)

Bioforge (Pants)

Bioforge (Shoes)

Bioforge (Head)

Bioforge (Mask)

Nerves of Steel (Top)

Nerves of Steel (Bottom)

Nerves of Steel (Shoes)

Nerves of Steel (Head)

Nerves of Steel (Mask)

Empress' Divine (Bottom)

Empress' Divine (Top)

Empress' Divine (Shoes)

Empress' Divine (Mask)

Full Leather (Top)

Full Leather (Bottom)

Full Leather (Shoes)

Full Leather (Mask)

King's Sword (Top)

King's Sword (Bottom)

King's Sword (Shoes)

King's Sword (Mask)

Samurai Armour

Samurai Pants

Samurai Boots

Samurai Kabuto

Double Gold Card

Double EXP Card

8 Play Cards

Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Rewards from this list that have been previously acquired will be converted to Free Fire Tokens. Once you have the Lady Baroque outfit, you can equip it from the vault section.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players are not authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

