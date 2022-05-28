How to get tokens to claim any Free Fire MAX character for free in India

Free Fire MAX’s roster of over 40 unlockable characters has become a core element of the battle royale title, with each carrying a unique ability. This has become an essential pillar of gameplay, to the extent that the developers have shipped at least one character in every patch in recent times.

To create a level playing field even for the non-spending players, Garena implemented several adjustments to the character system. The first change was to sell selected characters for gold, which was eventually followed by providing these characters for free on the Indian server after the OB33 update.

An event has been underway for a few months now. Users must complete a particular set of missions daily to obtain Link Tokens, which can subsequently be exchanged for a character of their choice.

After the Free Fire MAX OB34 update, it is being replaced by the Link System on the Indian server. Players still have a few days to complete the event before the developers fully implement this transition.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Thus, users from the country must avoid playing it on their devices. However, they may play Free Fire MAX as it wasn’t suspended.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to collect tokens and claim any character for free (India server)

These are the different daily missions that players must complete to get the tokens (Image via Garena)

The ‘Redeem Free Character’ event started in April, and players have been using it to get free characters in Free Fire MAX. Essentially, they have to accumulate ‘LINK Tokens’ by completing the daily missions offered by the developers. The specifics of the same are:

Play 1 match in the game: 2x LINK Tokens

Kill five enemies: 1x LINK Token

Booyah in Clash Squad (CS) mode: 1x LINK Token

Finish Top 5 in Battle Royale (BR) mode: 1x LINK Token

Play 60 minutes: 2x LINK Token

Play 8 matches: 1x LINK Token

Play 80 minutes: 2x LINK Token

Play 12 games: 1x LINK Token

Later, they will be able to exchange 100 of these tokens to claim a ‘Character Choice Box’ using which they can claim any one of the characters of their choice.

Steps to claim box

Step 1: After opening Free Fire MAX, visit the in-game event section by clicking on the calendar icon.

They may then exchange the tokens for a free character choice box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Redeem Free Character’ event and press the ‘Activity’ option.

Step 3: Finally, gamers can claim the ‘Character Choice Box’ and open it to claim the desired character.

The players on the Indian server can collect these tokens and exchange them for the free character reward until 7 June. After this date, the Link Token output and redemption will cease, and all the tokens in the inventory will be rendered invalid.

Even after its end, gamers will still be able to collect the characters for free through the newly added Link System for the Indian server. This would make obtaining characters much more straightforward than the event mentioned above since individuals just have to link a character and play games in any mode to receive it for free.

