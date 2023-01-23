How to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Codashop in 2023

Diamonds are one of the two primary currencies players have at their disposal within Garena Free Fire. These are indispensable for those looking to acquire the most coveted, exclusive, and premium in-game items.

Essentially, users can acquire them through several means, with the in-game top-up center being the primary approach. Apart from that, several top-up websites, such as Codashop, enable one to buy the currency.

Using websites like Codashop isn’t that difficult, and players will be able to complete the top-up pretty quickly. For those unfamiliar with using these types of websites, detailed instructions and guidance can often be found in the section below.

Free Fire diamonds: How to complete top-up on Codashop

The process of utilizing Codashop is an uncomplicated and effortless task. The steps outlined below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: You can start by searching for the Codashop website using any one of the web browsers accessible on your device.

After getting to the website, select the game from the available options (Image via Codashop)

Step 2: The various games for which you can top-up will be displayed. You must now select “Free Fire” from the available options.

Step 3: Your screen will soon display the available top-up options and payment methods. You must choose the number of diamonds needed and the payment method you will use to complete the procedure. The price and payment options will vary depending on the region you belong to.

Select the number of diamonds and complete the procedure using the payment option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once done with the purchase, the diamonds will be credited to your Free Fire account soon. You will also be able to claim the rewards from the in-game top-up event.

Note: Codashop doesn’t provide the Free Fire top-up for all the regions and will only be available for particular regions. Accordingly, players will have to check whether or not it is accessible to their region.

An alternative method (in-game top-up center)

If you are uncomfortable using Codashop to purchase diamonds, you may resort to the in-game top-up center. It is more comfortable for most individuals as it is directly present within the battle royale title.

The process of using the top-up center is as follows:

Step 1: Initiate the process by opening Garena Free Fire on your mobile device.

Click on the "Diamond" icon, which is located on the screen's top (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, you must tap on the “Diamond” icon at the top of the screen. This will redirect you to the in-game top-up center.

Complete the purchase to get the Free Fire diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: As the final step, select the number of diamonds you wish to purchase and complete the payment. Garena will be adding the diamonds to your account shortly.

Also, in case you are looking for diamonds at a lower cost, you can go ahead with the purchase of Memberships. Read a detailed guide on getting the currency for cheap by clicking on this link.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and individuals belonging to the country are advised not to play or download the battle royale title. However, they may engage in the MAX variant since it wasn’t suspended and can still be enjoyed.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes