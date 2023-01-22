Free Fire redeem codes today (22 January 2023): Latest FF codes to get free diamonds and skins 

A wide variety of cosmetics are found in Free Fire, and players are constantly looking for exclusive and premium ones. There are numerous ways for them to obtain such items, with redeem codes arising arguably as the best free option available.

These specific codes are very reliable and straightforward to use. They can give away various items, including diamonds, the premium in-game currency.

However, it is essential to note that redeem codes have a short expiry period and that developers impose server restrictions. With this in mind, gamers must use the code as soon as possible before it becomes invalid.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free diamonds and skins (22 January 2023)

The codes listed below can provide free diamonds and skins in Free Fire:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Skins

MCPTFNXZF4TA

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

FF1164XNJZ2V

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11NJN5YS3E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Note: Because of the different expiration periods and server limitations associated with the redeem codes listed above, it is possible that they may or may not work for all players.

Steps on using Free Fire redeem codes

Rewards Redemption Site is a website Garena has established to enable the use of redeem codes. Using it is pretty easy, and following the steps outlined below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: In any web browser, navigate to the game's Rewards Redemption Site. Alternatively, you may use this link to head to the dedicated site.

Navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site and utilize the required login option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, sign in to your Free Fire account by clicking on the button associated with your login option. Garena offers six different ones on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Only those who have their accounts connected can utilize the redeem codes. If you own a guest account, you will have to link it to become eligible.

Step 3: After you are signed in, enter the redeem code into the text field that shows up on the screen. Copying and pasting the code will reduce the likelihood of typing errors.

You will have to insert the necessary redeem code and hit the "Confirm" button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Last but not least, you must click the Confirm button, which appears beneath the text field. You will be able to see the redemption status in the dialog box.

If a successful redemption gets mentioned in the dialog box, you will receive the rewards through your in-game mail within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Players living in India must not play Free Fire or even download it on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions. However, individuals may still play the MAX version of the game since it was not named among the prohibited applications.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

