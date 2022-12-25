New Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale provides Lord Baroque Bundle

Diamond Royale is a unique Luck Royale explicitly designed for outfits in Free Fire MAX. Garena is constantly updating it to provide gamers with new and exciting new outfit options.

A new Diamond Royale has kicked off on the Indian server, bringing in the Lord Baroque Bundle. You cannot obtain the prizes for free since you must use diamonds or Diamond Royale Vouchers to spin the wheel and draw items randomly.

New Diamond Royale kicks off in Free Fire MAX

The new Diamond Royale featuring the Lord Baroque Bundle has commenced on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. Garena incorporated it into the game today, i.e., December 25, 2022, and it will be available for the next 56 days, where you can spend diamonds to acquire outfits and other rewards.

A single spin is priced at 60 diamonds, and you receive a decent discount for 10+1 spins, which cost 600 diamonds. As you continue making spins, the overall luck quotient will increase, boosting the prospects of acquiring the grand prize. However, it will reset once you have obtained the grand prize.

The items available in the prize pool are as follows:

The rewards in the event include a long list of cosmetics (Image via Garena)

Lord Baroque Bundle

Magic Cube

Cube Fragment

T-shirt (Smile)

Flame Fighter (Top)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Dislike)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Shorts (Desert)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Shorts (Jungle)

Beach Lover (Top)

Beach Lover (Bottom)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Sneakers (White)

Beach Lover (Mask)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (Blue)

Beach shorts

Beach Lover (Shoes)

Combat Boots (Female)

Flip Flops

Beach Bandana

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Summer Beaches (Hair)

Summer Beaches (Bottom)

Summer Beaches (Top)

Discount Coupon

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Other Memory Fragment (Total 28 different characters)

If you receive a previously acquired item, it will be converted to FF tokens.

Steps to get rewards from the new Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX

You should follow the instructions outlined in the following section to get the rewards from the newly added Diamond Royale:

Select Diamond Royale and make spins using diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Access your Free Fire MAX account and open the Luck Royale section by clicking on the option on the left side.

Step 2: Select the Diamond Royale tab from the menu on the left to load up the event interface.

Spend diamonds to receive items randomly (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the preferred number of spins to receive items from the prize pool. Continue making spins to receive the grand prize.

After acquiring the outfit, you may equip it through the vault section in Free Fire MAX. Since rewards are not guaranteed in a given number of attempts, there is no fixed cost of attaining the grand prize. Thus, players should only participate in this Luck Royale if they possess thousands of spare diamonds.

