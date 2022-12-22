What is Kar98 Army's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Story-based creative content for Free Fire is becoming increasingly popular, and many YouTubers have established dedicated fanbases with this type of content. Kar98 Army is one such content creator who focuses on storytelling.

Kar98 Army currently has a massive subscriber count of 2.28 million on his primary channel and has more than 296 million views. He also runs another channel named Kar98 Gaming (26K subscribers).

Fans can find information regarding Kar98 Army’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more below.

Kar98 Army’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

Kar98 Army's Free Fire ID is 141880421. He leads the guild KAR98 ARMY, whose Guild ID is 71015378.

The content creator is currently ranked Silver II in the Battle Royale mode and Gold IV in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Kar98 Army's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Kar98 Army has played 2469 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 370 matches, holding up a win rate of 14.98%. He has secured 5638 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.69.

The YouTuber has made 2447 appearances in the duo mode and has 571 victories, leading to a win rate of 23.33%. With a total of 6487 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.46.

The content creator has also participated in 11028 squad games and has 2926 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 26.53%. He has 32252 kills in the squad mode for a K/D ratio of 3.98.

BR-Ranked

Kar98 Army's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kar98 Army hasn’t played any ranked games in the BR-Ranked Season 31 of Free Fire.

CS Career

Kar98 Army's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has played 2686 matches in the Clash Squad game mode and has 1841 wins, resulting in a win rate of 68.54%. He has racked up 16052 kills for a KDA of 2.17.

CS Ranked

Kar98 Army's CS Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Kar98 Army has featured in 21 games in the CS-Ranked mode, and his team has managed to secure 13 wins, resulting in a win rate of 61.90%. He has registered 79 kills at a KDA of 1.84.

Note: Kar98 Army’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article (22 December 2022). They will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

Kar98 Army’s earnings

Kar98 Army's income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Kar98 Army’s estimated monthly earnings from his YouTube channel range from $1.3K to $20.2K. The content creator's yearly income is projected to lie between $15.1K and $242.3K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Kar98 Army has a large fan base and has consistently released story-based Free Fire content. He started the year with around 1.98 million subscribers and has gained approximately 300K since then.

His earliest video is from June 2019, and there are currently 277 videos on his channel. The most-watched video has racked up 18 million views.

In the last 30 days alone, Kar98 Army has acquired 40K subscribers and 5.047 million views.

