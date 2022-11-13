Garena releases Gothic Teddy Bundle in Free Fire MAX Diamond Royale

Garena has refreshed the Diamond Royale on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, replacing the previous Nightslayer Teddy Bundle with its female counterpart Gothic Teddy Bundle. The new Diamond Royale kicked off today, i.e., November 13, 2022, and will be accessible for the next 28 days.

You can spend diamonds or use the vouchers to make spins and receive items at random. With each spin, you will draw rewards from the prize pool, which includes a new bundle, fashion items, exp cards, memory fragments, Cube fragments, and Magic Cube.

New Diamond Royale released in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX already offers a vast array of collectibles, with outfits among the prized processions. These outfits allow you to customize the characters' appearances and can be obtained through several methods, including events and Diamond Royale.

Price of making spins and the available rewards (Image via Garena)

The most recent one has only kicked off today, with a single spin retailing at 60 diamonds. The other available option is 10+1 spins will cost 600 diamonds. The latter is a more cost-effective option.

Additionally, subsequent spins will also increase the Luck quotient, which increases the chances of getting the grand prize. Thus, the more spins you make, the better the prospects of receiving a grand prize.

You may follow the instructions given below to get the new outfit from the newly added Diamond Royale in Free Fire MAX:

Click on the Luck Royale (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and select Luck Royale from the menu on the left side.

Select the Diamond Royale option from the menu on the right (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the newly added Diamond Royale and make the spins by clicking on the preferred spin option.

Confirm the purchase to receive diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A purchase confirmation dialog box will appear, prompting you to confirm the selection.

Make spins and receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You will receive randomly from the prize pool, and you can continue making spins until you have drawn the grand prize.

After acquiring the outfit, you may equip the outfit from the vault section.

Diamond Royale is a popular avenue to get rare and exclusive outfits within Free Fire MAX. However, some players may find it costly to acquire the rewards as they may have to spend anywhere between a few hundred and a few thousand diamonds.

As a result, many players wait for a 50% discount which Garena traditionally brings towards the end of the Diamond Royale, to get it at a lower rate. This should make the outfit more accessible overall.

