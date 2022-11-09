How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get Luna character and Urban Hunter Bundle

Top-up events are a recurring feature of Free Fire MAX, and a new one is usually made available every other week, providing additional incentives for diamond purchases. The latest Luna Top-Up event commenced on the Indian server today on November 9, 2022.

Looking at the in-game schedule, the event will be available until November 13, 2022, and features Luna's Her Majesty Bundle alongside the Urban Hunter outfit. Interested players will have to purchase a total of 500 diamonds to acquire all of the event's rewards.

While the top-up threshold has been increased in comparison to the previous event, the number of rewards has subsequently increased. Read through for a detailed guide to purchasing diamonds and claiming these rewards.

Steps to purchase diamonds to get Luna character and Urban Hunter Bundle in Free Fire MAX

As is the case with any top-up event, you must hit the given purchase threshold to claim the free items. You may follow the guide given below to purchase diamonds and then receive additional rewards:

Step 1: Load up Free Fire MAX on your device, and then head to the top-up section by clicking on the "+" icon at the top.

A list of top-up options will be displayed on the screen, ranging from 100 diamonds to 5600 diamonds.

Purchase 500 diamonds to get both rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the button below your preferred diamond pack, keeping the event's requirements in mind.

The requirements for the current event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get free Luna character and Luna's Her Majesty Bundle

Purchase 500 diamonds to get free Urban Hunter Bundle

Looking at the requirements, you can simply purchase 500 diamonds while the event is active to obtain the characters, exclusive outfit, and a separate bundle. Therefore, purchasing a pack of 520 diamonds, available at the price of INR 400, will be sufficient to claim the character, her unique outfit, and the separate Urban Hunter Bundle.

Select the most appropriate option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Make the payment using the preferred method, and the diamonds will be credited to your account.

Step 4: Subsequently, click on the calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Click the claim button beside the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Select the Luna Top-Up option in the events section and then click on the Claim button beside the rewards to obtain them.

You can now equip the character from the relevant section, while this new outfit can be chosen from the vault section.

Luna character in Free Fire MAX

The new Luna character in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The latest Luna character in Free Fire MAX arrives with the Fight-or-Flight skill, which increases the character's firing rate by 2% at the lowest level. In addition, a maximum of 6% of the firing rate after hitting an enemy will be converted to movement speed. providing great mobility for players. The disadvantage here is that this ability will reset if the player survives the combat.

At the highest level, this ability grants an 8% boost to the character's fire rate, and converts 15% of that firing rate into movement speed while hitting an opponent.

Poll : 0 votes