What is UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshots, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Ayush Dubey is well-known in the Indian Free Fire community for his entertaining game-related content on YouTube. His channel, UnGraduate Gamer, has already surpassed 7.97 million subscribers, underling his popularity among the audience.

The Indian star also runs multiple channels, including Ninja UG Vlogs (72.9k subscribers) and UG Empire (1.79 million subscribers). Ayush also enjoys having more than 560k followers on his Instagram handle.

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 256205699. His in-game stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

UnGraduate Gamer BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 730 solo matches and has prevailed over the opposition 164 times, adding to a win rate of 22.46%. He has recorded 2577 eliminations and scored 1121 headshots, registering a K/D ratio of 4.55 and a headshot rate of 43.50%.

He has also competed in 1202 duo encounters and has gained the upper hand 346 times, securing a win rate of 28.78%. The internet sensation has acquired 4320 eliminations and has landed 1478 headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 5.05 and a headshot rate of 34.21%.

Finally, UnGraduate Gamer has made 40803 appearances in the squad matches alone and attained 13180 Booyahs, translating into a win rate of 32.30%. He has notched 155732 frags and earned 46082 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 5.64 and a headshot rate of 29.59%.

BR Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has featured in 1795 ranked squad matches in BR Ranked Season 30 and has bettered his opposition 1156 times, resulting in a win rate of 64.40%. He has amassed 12457 frags this season, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 19.49 and a headshot rate of 31.83%.

CS Career stats

UnGraduate Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer has played 5209 Clash Squad matches and finished ahead of the opposition 3421 times, resulting in a win rate of 65.67%. With 27910 eliminations, the Indian star has chalked up 27910 eliminations, with 11222 secured as headshots, corresponding to a KDA of 2.08 and a headshot rate of 40.21%.

Note: UnGraduate Gamer's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 9 November 2022, which are subject to change.

Guild and rank

UnGraduate Gamer's guild details (Image via Garena)

UnGraduate Gamer is part of the UG Empire guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 63203767 and glory is 4914751. He achieved Grandmaster rank in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

UnGraduate Gamer's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to the statistics posted by Social Blade, Ayush's monthly earnings through the UnGraduate Gamer channel are estimated to range between $2K and $32.7K. The forecast for the entire year is approximately between $24.5K and $392.6K.

YouTube channel

UnGraduate Gamer has entertained the audience with his Free Fire-related content for quite a few years. The YouTuber has posted close to 1150 videos, raising a collective view count of 1.246 billion views.

The channel had already accomplished a million subscribers before the start of 2020 and this count quadrupled by the end of the year. The subscriber count surpassed seven million subscriber count in mid-2021 and is now closing at the eight million mark. Even during the previous month, he gained 8.179 million views but failed to post any subscribers.

