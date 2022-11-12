Free Fire MAX Booyah Leaderboard: Get free Puppy Buddy Backpack and vouchers

The second iteration of the Booyah Leaderboard is live within Free Fire MAX. The first one took place the previous week and offered the Selfie Stick for free, while the ongoing one provides an opportunity to win an exclusive Puppy Buddy Backpack.

Unlike regular events in the battle royale title, this one requires you to compete with other players to win rewards. You can play matches to collect points and finish ahead of other users to win rewards.

The Booyah Leaderboard will only be accessible this week, i.e., November 12 and 13. Here is a detailed guide on how to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX event.

Second Booyah Leaderboard is available in Free Fire MAX

Booyah Leaderboard 2 features an exclusive Backpack skin (Image via Garena)

Booyah Leaderboard allows you to showcase your skills in ranked Free Fire MAX matches to win rewards. The prizes will depend on the rank you end at, and the specifics of the same are as follows:

Finish between 1 and 20 to receive free Puppy Buddy Backpack, Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022) and 300x Universal Fragments

Finish between 21 and 50 to receive free Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022), 200x Universal Fragments, and 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

You can collect points through ranked matches, and details for the same are as follows:

1) BR-Ranked (Battle Royale Ranked)

Breakdown of the Booyah Points' calculation for the event (Image via Garena)

Solo

15 Points: Finish 1st in the match

5 Points: Finish between 2nd and 10th in the match

1 Point: Finishing outside the 10th spot

Duo

10 Points: Finish 1st in the match

4 Points: Finish between 2nd and 5th in the match

1 Point: Finishing outside the 5th spot

Squad

10 Points: Finish 1st in the match

5 Points: Finish between 2nd and 3rd in the match

1 Point: Finishing outside the 3rd spot

2) CS-Ranked (Clash Squad Ranked)

3 Points: Part of the winning team

1 Point: Part of the losing team

Accordingly, it is understood that playing solo BR-Ranked will be the most rewarding for the players. Hence, they are advised to play safe and stay alive until the top 10 to ensure they receive five points.

Steps to access the event interface and then collect the rewards

Here is a detailed outlook of the steps to be followed to collect the rewards from the second Booyah Leaderboard in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and then load up the Booyah event's interface by clicking on the corresponding icon on the right side of the screen.

You should tap on the Booyah event icon present beside the Mystery Shop icon (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Enter option at the center of the screen to access the Your Potential event interface.

You can now click on the Enter option present at the center of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the Leaderboard section to view your ranking on the leaderboard.

Step 4: You can subsequently play the BR or CS Ranked mode to collect points. You will have to maintain your rank in the top 20 places.

Step 5: Once the Booyah leaderboard ends, you can access the same event interface to receive the rewards.

By following the steps given above, players can obtain the various rewards offered in Free Fire MAX this week.

Poll : 0 votes