What is DDG Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshots, K/D ratio, monthly income, and more

Deepak is also known in the Indian Free Fire MAX community as he ranks among the successful YouTubers for Garena's battle royale title. His channel DDG Gamer has 4.23 million subscribers, where he frequently uploads short clips of his gameplay clips.

After his success with the primary channel, Deepak launched two other channels, DDG Army (342k subscribers) and DDG Shorts (3.72k subscribers). He also enjoys having 107k followers on his Instagram handle.

DDG Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

DDG Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID is 2501216282, and his IGN is DdG Deepak. He is ranked in Grandmaster rank in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Master in CS-Ranked Season 15.

The YouTuber's stats in the battle royale title as of 13 November 2022 are outlined as follows:

BR Career stats

DDG Gamers' BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

DDG Gamers has featured in 1017 solo contests and prevailed over the opposition 130 times, corresponding to a win rate of 12.78%. He has taken down 2519 opponents and attained 589 headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 2.84 and a headshot rate of 23.38%.

DDG Gamers emerged victorious in 288 of the 945 duo games, which adds to a win rate of 30.47%. The Indian star has taken out 3080 opponents, and 928 have come in as headshots, acquiring a K/D ratio of 4.69 and a headshot rate of 30.13%.

Lastly, DDG Gamer won 2091 of the 4450 squad games, adding to a win rate of 46.98%. He has eliminated 24723 opponents and 8827 headshots, registering a K/D ratio of 10.48 and a headshot rate of 33.28%.

BR Ranked stats

DDG Gamers' BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played one solo match in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and prevailed over the opposition to maintain a 100%-win rate. He has taken down seven opponents at a K/D ratio of 7 while scoring five headshots to maintain a headshot rate of 71.43%.

Deepak has also contested in 85 duo contests and finished ahead of the opponents 33 times, retaining a win rate of 38.82%. With 605 eliminations across this mode, he has also recorded 297 headshots to acquire a K/D ratio of 11.63 and a headshot rate of 49.09%.

In the 286 squad matches, DDG Gamers notched 175 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 61.18%. He has acquired 1912 eliminations, and 839 have come in with headshots, attributing to a K/D ratio of 17.23 and a headshot rate of 43.88%.

Note: DDG Gamers' Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 13 November 2022 and are accurate when writing the article. The numbers will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

DDG Gamers estimated monthly earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade's estimates, the "DDG Gamers" YouTube channel makes between $3.3K - $52.3K. Similarly, the annual revenue estimates through the channel range from $39.2K and $627.6K.

YouTube channel

Deepak launched the DDG Gamers channel a few years back and surpassed 500k subscribers in late 2020. He primarily focuses on Free Fire and its MAX version, attaining the coveted one million subscriber count in early 2021, which has recently increased to 4 times.

The YouTuber has posted 710+ videos, which have accumulated 656.385 million views in total. As per Social Blade, even during the last 30 days, the Indian star has posted 90k subscribers alongside 13.075 million views.

