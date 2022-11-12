What is Gaming with Laila's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, K/D ratio, headshot rate, YouTube income, and more

Mansha Rathore is an accomplished Free Fire content creator from India, better known to her audience as Bindass Laila or even Gaming with Laila. Her main YouTube channel is called Gaming with Laila. It has 2.13 million subscribers, thanks to her entertaining vlogs and gameplay reaction videos.

Following the success of Gaming with Laila, Rathore launched two other YouTube channels called Laila is Live (263k subscribers) and Laila Shorts (69.5k subscribers). Additionally, she boasts a massive 112k followers on Instagram.

Gaming with Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gaming with Laila’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1147750136. Her in-game stats as of 12 November 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Gaming with Laila's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has featured in 516 solo matches in the Battle Royale game mode, securing 21 victories, which translates to a win rate of 4.06%. She has bagged 508 kills and 179 headshots, making her K/D ratio 1.03 and her headshot rate 35.24%.

The YouTuber has 242 victories in 1440 duo matches, resulting in a win rate of 16.80%. She has registered 2176 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.82. She also has 454 headshots and a headshot rate of 20.86% to her name.

Gaming with Laila has participated in 12383 squad matches and has 3215 Booyahs in the bag, leading to a win rate of 25.96%. With 22819 eliminations and 4074 headshots, she has a K/D ratio of 2.49 and a headshot rate of 17.85%.

BR Ranked

Gaming with Laila's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has not played any solo or duo matches in the BR-Ranked Season of Free Fire MAX.

However, the content creator did play eight squad games, and her team won four of them, translating to a win rate of 50.00%. She racked up 21 kills and two headshots for a K/D ratio of 5.25 and a headshot rate of 9.52%.

CS Career

Gaming with Laila's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila has competed in 4403 Clash Squad matches, securing 2686 victories and boasting a win rate of 61.00%. She has 14576 kills and 4454 headshots for a KDA of 1.55 and a headshot rate of 30.56%.

Note: Gaming with Laila’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 12 November 2022. They will change as the content creator continues playing the battle royale game.

Guild and rank details

Gaming with Laila's guild (Image via Garena)

Gaming with Laila is the leader of the GWL guild, whose ID is 1012317151 and glory is 1919286. The content creator is also ranked Gold 2 in BR Ranked Season 30 and Heroic in CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

Gaming with Laila's YouTube income from her primary channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per a Social Blade report, Mansha Rathore’s monthly income from the Gaming with Laila YouTube channel ranges from $493 to $7.9k. Her yearly revenue from the channel, on the other hand, is between $5.9k and $94.6k.

YouTube channel

Mansha Rathore began uploading videos to the Gaming with Laila YouTube channel a few years ago. Her content revolves around Free Fire and its MAX version. However, she recently also started posting vlogs and reaction videos.

The content creator has amassed a loyal fanbase over the years. She has close to 850 videos on the channel, accumulating 247 million views in total.

According to Social Blade, Rathore has gained more than 1.97 million video views over the last 30 days. However, her subscriber count has not changed.

