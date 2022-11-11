What is Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire MAX? Stats, K/D ratio, headshot rate, YouTube income, and more

Content creators like Happy Prince Gaming have reaped substantial benefits from the massive popularity of Free Fire and its MAX version on the Indian subcontinent.

Happy Prince Gaming has 6.9 million subscribers on his eponymous YouTube channel, where he uploads gameplay videos with amusing commentary. However, he has not been very active lately, having only uploaded a few videos in the last few days.

In addition to his large YouTube following, Happy Prince Gaming has 430k and 881k followers on Instagram and Facebook, respectively.

Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire MAX, stats, and more details

Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID is 124618683. His in-depth stats are as follows:

BR Career stats

Happy Prince Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has played 1461 solo matches and outclassed his opponents 165 times to acquire a win rate of 11.29%. He has bagged 3940 frags and secured 1463 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.04 and his headshot rate 37.13%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 1470 duo matches, securing 277 victories and recording a win rate of 18.84%. He has registered 3989 frags and 1077 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.34 and a headshot rate of 27%.

Happy Prince Gaming has competed in 9178 squad matches and has 1814 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 19.76%. He has killed 27180 opponents, 7785 of which are headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.69 and a headshot rate of 28.64%.

BR Ranked stats

Happy Prince Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has played one squad match in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30 but has failed to secure a single victory or elimination.

He is yet to participate in any other ranked matches.

CS Career stats

Happy Prince Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming has participated in 3436 Clash Squad matches and won 1443 times, resulting in a win rate of 42%. He has taken out 15232 opponents, 7958 of which are headshots, earning him a KDA of 1.66 and a headshot rate of 52.25%.

Note: Happy Prince Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when the article was written on November 11, 2022. The numbers might change as he continues to feature in more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank details

Happy Prince Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Happy Prince Gaming is a member of the Rai Brothers guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 61575940. He is still in Bronze 1 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and CS-Ranked Season 15.

Monthly income

Happy Prince Gaming's monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Happy Prince Gaming's monthly YouTube earnings range between $747 and $12k. His income for the entire year is said to be between $9k to $143.5k.

YouTube channel

Happy Prince Gaming is not a new name in the Indian Free Fire MAX community, as he has been actively creating content on his eponymous YouTube channel. He has less than 500 videos, which have received 452 million views in total.

The channel hit the two million subscriber mark in 2020 and surpassed six million in the second half of 2021. The channel is now on the verge of having seven million subscribers.

Over the last 30 days, the channel has gained 10k subscribers, and its videos have received 2.989 million views.

Poll : 0 votes