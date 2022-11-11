Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, headshots, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

Lokesh Gamer has established himself as one of India's best Free Fire content creators. His fans commonly refer to him as “Diamond King.” He is also the co-founder of X Network, which features numerous other YouTubers like Raistar and Aditech.

Lokesh Gamer's primary YouTube channel boasts 15.3 million subscribers, and its videos have 1.572 billion views. The player also has 3.7 million followers on Instagram.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, guild, rank, and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068, and his ID level in the game is 64. His current IGN is “LOKESHGAMER7”, and he is a member of the “Lokesh♪Gamer” guild, whose ID is 61158849.

The YouTuber is ranked Gold II and Bronze I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats in the battle royale title are given below:

BR Career

Lokesh Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 1357 solo matches, securing 135 victories and recording a win rate of 9.94%. He has 762 kills and 818 headshots to his name, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.26 and a headshot percentage of 29.62%.

The content creator has also participated in 1543 duo matches, winning 154 for a win rate of 9.98%. With 2642 frags and 552 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.90 and a headshot percentage of 20.89%.

Lokesh Gamer has won 766 of the 3581 squad matches he has featured in, resulting in a win rate of 21.39%. He has bagged 6875 eliminations and 1434 headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.44 and a headshot percentage of 20.86%.

BR Ranked

Lokesh Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has not played any matches (solo, duo, or squad) in Free Fire’s ongoing Battle Royale Season 30.

CS Career

Lokesh Gamer's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 1736 Clash Squad matches and has 1069 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 61.58%. He has 10239 kills and 3456 headshots in this mode for a KDA of 1.77 and a headshot percentage of 33.75%.

Note: Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 11, 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the game.

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Lokesh Gamer via his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to a Social Blade report, Lokesh Gamer’s monthly earnings from his main YouTube channel are between $2.9k and $46.1k. His yearly income, on the other hand, ranges from $34.6k to $553.6k. (Source: Social Blade)

Lokesh Gamer’s YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer has been posting Free Fire videos for quite some time, and his entertaining content has helped him achieve remarkable success.

There are 1239 videos on his primary YouTube channel right now, the most popular of which boasts 20 million views.

According to Social Blade, Lokesh Gamer’s total view count has risen by 11.533 million in the last 30 days. However, his subscriber count has not changed in the same period.

Lokesh Gamer also runs a second YouTube channel called LR7 Gaming. It has 1.15 million subscribers and 13.9 million views.

Poll : 0 votes