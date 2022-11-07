TSG Legend's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in November 2022

Bhavesh Lakhwani, commonly known as TSG Legend, is a famous personality in the Indian Free Fire community. He is one of the most well-known esports personalities, and fans love his gameplay and skills.

Apart from professional play, Bhavesh also creates content for the TSG Legend YouTube channel. He currently has 1.19 million subscribers, and his videos have more than 107 million views. He also has 206k followers on his Instagram handle.

The following is a look at TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID and more.

TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX ID is 212425313, and his IGN in the battle royale title is TSG-LEGENDD!. He is the leader of the TSG ARMY guild, whose ID is 64785450.

The esports athlete is currently ranked Platinum I in the Battle Royale mode and Silver III in the Clash Squad mode. The stats maintained by him are as follows:

BR Career

TSG Legend's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has played 1750 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 129 victories, converting to a win rate of 7.37%. He has registered 3578 kills and 977 headshots in the game mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 27.31%.

Bhavesh has remained unbeaten in 223 out of 1654 matches in the duo mode, leading to a win rate of 13.48%. He has secured 3867 frags and 1082 headshots at a K/D ratio of 2.70 and a headshot percentage of 27.98%.

The content creator has also played 18865 squad games and has been victorious on 2794 occasions, retaining a win rate of 14.81%. With 49732 kills and 19913 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.09 and a headshot percentage of 40.04%.

BR Ranked

TSG Legend's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has not played any solo, duo, or squad matches during the ongoing BR-Ranked Season 30.

CS Career

TSG Legend's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Legend has played 5360 Clash Squad games, and his team has secured 3281 wins, converting to a win rate of 61.21%. He has 38794 kills and 18397 headshots at a KDA of 2.08 and a headshot percentage of 47.42%.

Note: TSG Legend’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 7, 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

TSG Legend’s YouTube earnings

TSG Legend's earnings from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, TSG Legend’s monthly earnings from YouTube lie between $70 and $1.1K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income ranges from $841 to $13.5K.

YouTube channel

TSG Legend has been creating gameplay-related Free Fire content for the past few years. He also frequently posts tournament highlights in which he showcases his performances in different tournaments.

His oldest video on YouTube dates back to November 2019, and there are currently 390 uploads on his channel. His most-watched video has garnered 3.9 million views.

Over the period of the last month, TSG Legend’s channel has acquired a total of 280.396k views. However, he lost 10k subscribers during the same time frame.

