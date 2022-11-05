Insta Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in November 2022

Sarat, popularly known as Insta Gamer, is one of the top Free Fire content creators to emerge from India. He posts game-related YouTube videos in the Malayalam language, and this has helped him amass a sizeable following.

Insta Gamer currently has 1.6 million subscribers and more than 194 million views on his primary channel. He also has 336k followers on Instagram.

Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, and stats

Insta Gamer’s UID in Free Fire MAX is 197218153, and his ID level is 80. He is the leader of the Infernoz guild, whose Guild ID is 65943416.

Insta Gamer currently holds the Grandmaster and Heroic ranks in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. He has the following stats:

BR Career

Insta Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has participated in 1849 solo matches and has 125 victories to his name, resulting in a win rate of 6.76%. With 2959 kills and 1119 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.72 and a headshot percentage of 37.82%.

The YouTuber has also played 2252 duo matches, winning on 323 occasions and recording a win rate of 14.34%. He has 4985 kills and 1269 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.58 and a headshot percentage of 25.46%.

Insta Gamer has competed in 16648 squad matches, and his team has secured victories in 3738 of them, translating to a win rate of 22.45%. He has bagged 46175 frags and 13574 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.58 and his headshot percentage 29.40%.

BR Ranked

Insta Gamer's BR Ranked (Image via Garena)

Insta Gamer has not played any solo matches in the current ranked season of Free Fire MAX.

The content creator has featured in one ranked duo match but has no win to his name. He has three kills with no headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Insta Gamer has also played 387 ranked squad games and boasts 211 victories, maintaining a win rate of 54.52%. With 2811 kills and 1271 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 15.97 and a headshot percentage of 45.22% in the mode.

Note: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 5, 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Insta Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Insta Gamer's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Insta Gamer’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $557 and $8.9k. His yearly income, on the other hand, is said to be in the range of $6.7k and $107k.

Insta Gamer’s YouTube channel

Insta Gamer has consistently been posting Free Fire videos on his main YouTube channel, and his numbers have grown considerably over the years. He currently has 1711 uploads on the channel, with the most-watched one having over 1.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, the view count on Insta Gamer’s videos increased by 2.229 million in the last 30 days. However, he received no new subscribers in that period.

Insta Gamer runs two other YouTube channels called INSTAGAMER Live and INSTAGAMER SHORTS. They have 543k subscribers and 279k subscribers, respectively.

