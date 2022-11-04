Ankush FF's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, headshots, and YouTube earnings in November 2022

Ankush FF has made a name for himself as one of India’s most popular Free Fire content creators. His videos are generally related to the gameplay aspect of the battle royale title, and fans adore him for his incredible gameplay prowess.

Since starting up his channel in April 2022, Ankush FF has managed to amass 1.87 million subscribers and over 132 million views. He further features 26k followers on Facebook and 91.4k followers on his Instagram handle.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ankush FF’s UID in Free Fire MAX is 241375963, and his ID level in the battle royale title is 87. He is the leader of the famous IDFC guild, whose Guild ID is 3000860621.

The YouTuber presently ranks Platinum III and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Ankush FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ankush FF has played 1000 solo matches inside Free Fire MAX and has 135 first-place finishes, coming down to a win rate of 13.50%. Furthermore, he has notched 2760 kills and 739 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.19 and a headshot percentage of 26.78%.

The content creator has also featured in 3292 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 1303, resulting in a win rate of 39.58%. With 12600 kills and 3103 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.33 and a headshot percentage of 24.63%.

He has played 29612 solo matches as well and has 13538 victories, leading to a win rate of 45.71%. There are 122572 frags and 29965 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 7.63 and a headshot percentage of 24.45%.

BR Ranked

Ankush FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current ranked season, Ankush FF has not played any solo matches.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has made three appearances and secured two victories, converting to a win rate of 66.67%. At a K/D ratio of 25.00 and a headshot percentage of 52.00%, he has 25 kills and 13 headshots.

Finally, Ankush FF has eight participations in the squad mode, but he has failed to secure a win. He has notched up a total of 35 kills and has 15 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.38 and a headshot percentage of 42.86%.

Note: Ankush FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing the article (November 4, 2022). They are subject to change as he continues to play more matches in the battle royale title.

Ankush FF’s YouTube earnings

Earnings of Ankush FF's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Ankush FF’s monthly YouTube earnings range from $397 and $6.3K. Meanwhile, his projected yearly income from the channel lies between $4.8K and $76.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Ankush FF has maintained consistency and uploaded gameplay-based videos on Free Fire quite regularly. At the moment, he has over 450 uploads to his name, out of which the highest-watched one has four million views.

As per Social Blade, Ankush FF has lost a total of 10 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. However, his overall view count has risen by 1.586 million within the same period.

Ankush has also started another channel called "Ankush Vlogs," where he has 106k subscribers with more than 484k views.

